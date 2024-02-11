San Francisco Pride Theme for 2024 Announced

“Beacon of Love” is the theme for the 54th annual San Francisco LGBT Pride Parade and Celebration, June 29–30. More than 50 themes suggested from the community were considered.

“We are proud to unveil ‘Beacon of Love’ as the theme for this year’s Pride celebration,” said Nguyen Pham, Board of Directors President. “In the face of adversity, San Francisco continues to shine as a beacon of hope and progress for the LGBTQ+ community and beyond. This theme reflects our commitment to love, acceptance, and the ongoing fight for equality.”

Graphic designer Nicole Bloss created the 2024 SF Pride graphic with the pink triangle as the centerpiece presented atop Twin Peaks, overlooking the city skyline and framed by the rainbow hues of the Progress Pride flag. The design pays tribute to San Francisco’s role as a sanctuary for LGBTQ+ individuals and a bastion of progress.

“The ‘Beacon of Love’ theme encapsulates the spirit of San Francisco Pride,” said Suzanne Ford, Executive Director of SF Pride. “As we prepare to welcome millions of participants from around the world, we invite everyone to join us in celebrating love, diversity, and the ongoing fight for justice. Together, we will light the way toward a more inclusive and equitable future.”

“Beacon of Love” merchandise, featuring Bloss’ captivating design is now available from SF Pride: http://www.shop.sfpride.org

For more about SF Pride and the “Beacon of Love” theme, visit https://sfpride.org/

Information about the Pink Triangle Project founded by Patrick Carney is at http://www.thepinktriangle.com

Published on February 8, 2024