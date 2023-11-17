San Francisco SPCA Holiday Windows 2023 at Macy’s Union Square

The San Francisco SPCA annual Holiday Windows at Macy’s Union Square will take place this year from November 17–December 31, Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 pm—except for Thanksgiving (11/23) and Christmas Day (12/25) when Macy’s will be closed. Yes, it is nearly that time of the year again, when the puppies and kittens will take over at least some of the windows of Union Square!

The San Francisco SPCA’s adoptable puppies and kittens are more than ready to find their forever homes as they romp and play in the windows. Keep an eye out for the SPCA’s animal assisted therapy ambassadors who will be making surprise visits to snuggle with you until your heart’s desire.

Holiday Live Cams will be live daily, 9 am–6 pm, November 17–December 31. Learn more and share your support by donating at www.sfspca.org/holiday





Published on November 16, 2023