San Francisco’s Back: Mecca Beckons Again

By Bill Malcolm–
(Editor’s Note: While the majority of Bay Times readers are locals, here is an article by journalist Bill Malcolm that is directed toward those outside of the Bay Area. Many of the ideas that he suggests could also inspire a staycation for those of us who call San Francisco home.)
The demise of San Francisco in the mainstream press has been wildly exaggerated. The City by the Bay is back and better than ever. It’s ground central for the LGBTQ+ movement. New destinations and activities to check out include taking the Central Subway to Chinatown, visiting the Salesforce (rooftop) Park and the Presidio Tunnel Tops with its stunning view of the Golden Gate Bridge, and more. The homeless situation is much improved. Best of all, the drought is over. Plus, housing prices have fallen.
Getting There
I took Southwest Airlines both ways without incident through Denver. Fares were reasonable and there were no annoying fees and charges. I flew into OAK (Oakland) and out of San Francisco (SFO). Both are served by BART rapid transit. They use the Harvey Milk Terminal One at SFO that is full of displays of the history of the slain San Francisco Supervisor, killed by Supervisor Dan White who also murdered the Mayor, George Moscone. It’s a fascinating history display entitled Harvey Milk: Messenger of Hope that is detailed at the exhibits in the terminal. Don’t buy any hot food, though. They slap on a surprise 5% airport surcharge. (I don’t pay resort fees much less junk charges like this.) But do check out the gay souvenir section in the shops in the airport and their food to go is surcharge free.
Where to Stay and Eat
I always stay at the Beck’s Motor Lodge, 2222 Market between Noe and Sanchez. It’s a family run business that is close to the Castro and Upper Market neighborhoods. You can walk everywhere, and they offer free parking if you have a car. Rates are reasonable and you can stumble home from the bars. Peet’s Coffee is across the street as is the sports bar Hi Tops (try the nachos). Lookout Bar and Beaux bar are just steps away as is the La Méditerranée on Noe Street. Grab an It’s It ice cream sandwich (on graham crackers) at the Noe Valley Market or walk over to Courtney’s Produce on 14th Street and Castro for fresh juices and low-priced home-made sandwiches. Splurge for great French cuisine at L’ardoise Bistro on Noe Street. The new hotel Castro on 18th Street across from Molly Stone’s Market is another option. The Lobby Bar in the Hotel has a fun happy hour.
What to Do
Where do I start? There’s so much but I will focus on the new and extra fun stuff.
Nightlife
The bars in the Castro are busier than ever. Beaux has many events as well as a Sunday drag brunch. The Midnight Sun on 18th Street is going strong as is Moby Dick. Hi Tops on Market Street across the street from Beck’s is fun and has outdoor seating. Toad Hall is another option on 18th Street. The Twin Peaks at Market and Castro is always fun and back in the day was known for its big windows. The Castro Theatre on Castro has shows and is a historic gem.
In Conclusion
You cannot beat a vacation in San Francisco. With so much to do, a year-round mild climate, and tons of new stuff, you owe it to yourself to make a pilgrimage to the original LGBTQ mecca. The homeless won’t bother you although the driverless cars might! And check out the artwork at the stations at the brand-new Central Subway.
Bill Malcolm lived in San Francisco for 12 years and founded the San Francisco Hiking Club, which is still going strong today. He is a graduate of UC Santa Cruz.
Published on September 7, 2023
Recent Comments