Save Our Sciences: Rallies

On March 7, 2025, and again on March 10, scientists, healthcare workers, and more rallied in protest to Trump administration implemented as well as planned federal cuts to medical research, treatments, programs, related staffing, and, as specifically addressed during the March 10 rally, threats to HIV/AIDS research programs.

The Rally for HIV Research was organized by the San Francisco AIDS Foundation’s HIV Advocacy Network (HAN) in conjunction with scientists who attended the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections, to support HIV research programs. HAN members and other HIV activists rallied to stand in solidarity with scientists and researchers who came to San Francisco from around the world for the scientific conference, and to raise awareness about the impact the funding freezes, and staff and budget cuts, will have on critical life-saving research.

The March 10 Rally for HIV Research began with words from Vince Crisostomo, the HIV Caucus Co-Chair of The Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club, who has been living with HIV since 1987.

Other speakers included Dr. Tyler TerMeer, CEO, San Francisco AIDS Foundation, who has been living with HIV since 2004; Dr. Franco Chevalier, an infectious disease doctor; Dr. Hyman Scott, Medical Director, San Francisco AIDS Foundation; Dr. Steve Deeks, Professor of Medicine, UCSF; Dr. Katie Bar, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania; Mark Harrington, Executive Director, Treatment Action Group, who has been living with HIV since 1985; Dr. Beatriz Grinsztejn, President, International AIDS Society; and Dr. Carlos del Rio, Professor of Medicine/Infectious Diseases at Emory University School of Medicine.

A “Call to Action” by Naina Khanna, Founding Executive Director, Positive Women’s Network, closed the speakers’ program at the rally.

Stand Up for Science Rally, March 7, 2025

Photos by Joanie Juster





Rally for HIV Research – March 10, 2025





Published on March 13, 2025