Scott Wiener Congressional Campaign Kickoff at the Swedish American Hall

State Senator Scott Wiener packed the Swedish American Hall on October 29, 2025, for his campaign kickoff as a Democrat for Congress. San Francisco Bay Times sports columnist Beth Schnitzer of Spritz was among the Bay Times team members and many others who attended. Senator Wiener is vying for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s seat. Earlier this month, his team raised $730,00 when his campaign was first announced.

Senator Wiener posted about the event the next day: “Huge crowd & great energy at our Congressional campaign kickoff last night at the Swedish American Hall! Thank you to the hundreds who came out to support. This is going to be a deep grassroots campaign & we’re just getting started. Onward!”

City Attorney David Chiu and Iowayna Peña, the Director of Workforce Development for the City & County of San Francisco, were among the officials who came to show their support for Senator Wiener, who, in addition to his many other roles, has been an LGBTQ+ community leader. For example, he served as Co-Chair of the Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club and was instrumental at BALIF (the Bay Area’s LGBTQ bar association), the San Francisco LGBTQ Community Center, and the Human Rights Campaign, where he served on the national board.

https://www.scottwiener.com/

Alice B. Toklas Club’s Lisa Williams

(right) and Martin Rawlings-Fein

San Francisco Bay Times columnist Beth

Schnitzer and Iowayna Peña, Director of the City of San Francisco Workforce Development

Published on November 6, 2025