Setting the Stage for 2027

By Aaron Boot-Haury—

It is hard to believe we are already in the final stretch of 2026. It has been a year of real momentum for the original LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, and we are not slowing down. Last month, I promised to share what came out of our fall strategic planning retreat. I am delighted to deliver.

On Saturday, October 24, 2026, our Board of Directors spent a full day together at The Academy SF. A huge thank you to The Academy, one of our FaB Sponsors, for opening its doors and giving us such a welcoming space to do this work. And it was work. As a volunteer board, we took an honest look at our collective skills, passions, and capacity. We reviewed every program we ran this year and decided what to keep, what to improve, and where to grow. We broke into teams around our three pillars, Connect, Educate, and Community, and turned big ideas into concrete plans tied to what our members actually need. We mapped the work it takes to run GGBA, asked who has the skills and the time to own each piece, and identified where outside help makes sense. We even sketched out the full journey of an event, a member’s experience with GGBA, and our board’s own routines, so that every step has a clear owner. (By the end of the day, we had gone through a truly heroic number of sticky notes.)

To every director who gave up an entire Saturday to be in that room: thank you. It was a lot of work, but I am thrilled with the new operating structure we landed on. It brings the clarity, accountability, and efficiency that will help us serve you better in 2027. Here is who is leading what.

I will continue to serve as President and CEO, leading the board and serving as GGBA’s primary voice in the community. I will also lead our sponsorship and corporate partnerships, working closely with the partners who make our programs possible.

Joe Solis steps into the role of Senior Vice President, Operations. Joe oversees the day-to-day operations that keep GGBA running, including finance, events, programming, and administrative support, and he serves as my partner in leading the organization. Working with Joe are Tim Irvin, our Treasurer and CFO, who oversees our budgeting, financial reporting, and work with our bookkeeper; Scott Wilson and Juan Torres, who co-lead our events and programming, including Make Contact and Toast to the Season; and Jehu Bayawa, our administrative assistant, who supports our membership and day-to-day operations.

Joy Baucom is our Vice President, East Bay Initiatives, leading our growing presence across the East Bay and making sure GGBA serves LGBTQ+ businesses on both sides of the Bay. Roxana Malene, our Secretary, guides our governance and keeps our board organized, accountable, and well informed. Alex Lahmeyer, our Membership Lead, oversees everything from recruitment and onboarding to renewals and engagement, so that every member feels the value of belonging to GGBA. And James Young, our Marketing and Communications Coordinator, leads how we tell GGBA’s story across social media, our website, our newsletter, and our brand. (Longtime readers may recognize three of those names. Alex, Tim, and Roxana joined our board just this fall, and they have hit the ground running.) Joy, Roxana, Alex, James, and Joe report to me, and I report to the full Board of Directors.

So, what will this team focus on? Our 2027 priorities all point to one goal: helping your business grow. First, we will use technology to create greater visibility and stronger connections between our members and the community at large, making it easier to find, refer, and do business with one another. Second, we will bring our signature networking events to the East Bay on a regular schedule, so members on both sides of the Bay have a reliable place to connect. And third, we will keep expanding our business education offerings, with practical, expert-led learning shaped by your feedback. I will share much more about each of these in the months ahead.

But before we turn the page to 2027, we have one more celebration together. On Friday, December 11, please join us from 6 to 10 pm at the San Francisco LGBT Community Center for our annual Toast to the Season Holiday Party, co-produced by the San Francisco Bay Times and GGBA. It is our favorite way to close out the year: raising a glass with the members, sponsors, partners, and friends who made this year possible. Registration is open now online (https://bit.ly/4C3QS3t), and I hope to see you there. As always, a heartfelt thank you to Betty, Jen, and the entire Bay Times family for their partnership, on this page and beyond.

At the GGBA, we remain deeply committed to fostering innovation, collaboration, and economic empowerment within our community. This fall reminded me that a chamber is only as strong as the people who show up for it, and this board showed up. I could not be more excited for what we will build together in 2027.

Thank you for being part of this story. I will see you at Toast to the Season.

Aaron Boot-Haury (he/him) is the President and CEO of the Golden Gate Business Association.

GGBA Message from Leadership

Published on November 19, 2026