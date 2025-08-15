SF Cheese Fest to Mark 10 Years With a Celebration of CA Cheesemakers and Local Bounty

Rainbow Grocery’s cheese counter is the stuff of legend, with this 50th Anniversary year making it even more of a must-visit destination for cheese aficionados. Another destination for this summer’s culinary bucket list is the 10th Annual SF Cheese Fest, which will take place on Saturday, September 13, at the San Francisco Ferry Building Grand Hall. There, a renowned group of California’s established and indie artisan cheesemakers will showcase their creations at the Bay Area’s premier urban cheese festival.

Guests will enjoy dozens of exceptional cheeses paired with preserves, chocolates, charcuterie, local wine and beer, and more—all while savoring breathtaking views of the bay, live music by Brooke & Mike, and a bountiful grazing table, including a cheese wheel cake to mark the fest’s 10th anniversary, created by Ollie’s American Cheese + Provisions of Oakland.

Presented by the California Artisan Cheese Guild, SF Cheese Fest brings together cheese lovers, makers, and mongers for an evening that celebrates craftsmanship, community, and California’s rich dairy heritage.

“SF Cheese Fest is a celebration of California’s vibrant cheese community and the connection between rural cheesemakers, urban cheesemongers, and passionate cheese lovers,” said Candace Allen, President of the California Artisan Cheese Guild and Sales Queen Bee at Beehive Cheese. “This year marks the festival’s 10th anniversary, and we’re planning something truly special. It’ll be a memorable evening brimming with camarad-erie, and, of course, incredible cheese!”

“Last year, nearly 300 cheese lovers from 18 states attended, with most coming from across California—especially San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area,” said Valerie Miller, Executive Director of the California Artisan Cheese Guild. “Guests sampled over 75 varieties of cheese, including several making their consumer debut. SF Cheese Fest offers a rare chance to taste and explore seasonal and small-batch creations in a beautiful setting surrounded by cheese enthusiasts.”

The festival will start at 5 pm for those with VIP tickets and 6 pm for General Admission. The California Artisan Cheese Guild is a 501c6, and serves as the event’s primary fundraiser. Its mission is to celebrate the quality and diversity of artisan cheeses produced in California through partnerships, outreach, and education.

For more information and tickets to the fest, visit: https://sfcheesefest.com/tickets/

Published on August 14, 2025