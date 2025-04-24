SF Gay Softball League to Host the 2027 iPride Gay Softball World Series

The San Francisco Gay Softball League (SFGSL) is thrilled to announce that it has been selected to host the 50th annual International Pride Softball (iPride) Gay Softball World Series in 2027. This prestigious event, whose theme is “50 Years of Pride,” will bring together over a thousand athletes and fans from around the globe to celebrate LGBTQ+ sportsmanship and community.

“This is a tremendous honor for our league, and an incredible privilege to bring the Gay Softball World Series to San Francisco and the entire Bay Area in 2027,” said Vincent Fuqua, SFGSL Commissioner. “As the host city, this a huge milestone and we can’t wait to welcome teams from

around the globe and to showcase San Francisco, the Bay Area, and our incredibly vibrant and proud LGBTQ+ community!”

The 50th Gay Softball World Series will be a historic event, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the launch of this tournament—a pivotal moment in the LGBTQ+ and athletic rights movement.

“We are excited to invite everyone to join us in making this Softball World Series a historic event and are grateful to everyone who has contributed to the success of iPride for almost 50 years,” said Dawn Dzurilla, SFGSL’s Partnership Director and 2027 World Series planning committee member. “As you might expect, such a large event costs money. Lots of money. We’re working to secure sponsors. Financial and community volunteer support will help us ensure that this World Series is a world class event.”

Fuqua added, “Together, with everyone’s support, we can create the 2027 World Series to be a truly memorable and fun experience for all and, a resounding success!”

For more information: www.sfgsl.org and https://ipridesoftball.org/

Published on April 24, 2025