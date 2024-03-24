SF Pride Announces Nominees for 2024 Community Grand Marshals, Public Voting Ends March 25

SF Pride has announced the nominees for 2024 Community Grand Marshals. They are:

The Port Bar – the Oakland LGBTQ bar and community space;

Children’s After School Arts – a nonprofit after-school arts program;

Serge Gay Jr – artist, illustrator, graphic designer;

Neo Veavea – Co-Founder of United Territories of Pacific Islanders (UTOPIA);

Fudgie Frottage/Lu Read – Sf drag king legend;

Tory Teasley – musician, vocalist, and community activist;

Nicole Adler – advocate for developmental disabilities and LGBTQ communities;

Xander Briere – nonbinary queer activist;

Marvin K. White – Senior Minister of Celebration, GLIDE Memorial Church;

Julia Serano – award-winning trans writer and activist.

Public voting closes on March 25, when one nominee will be selected. Be sure to vote! There will then be a second round of voting by the SF Pride membership from March 25–April 10 to select a second Grand Marshal from the remaining nominees. The final selections will be made by the Pride Board of Directors in late April.

It is not too late to become a member of Pride to make your voice heard during the second round of voting. For more information: https://members.sfpride.org/

To participate in the initial public voting round and to learn more about the nominees, visit: https://sfpride.org/grand-marshals

The San Francisco Bay Times is proud to have many Grand Marshals from past years as part of our team. As SF Pride shares, “Our Grand Marshals represent a mix of individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender community. With the help of community input, Pride selects these groups and individuals in order to honor the work they have put into furthering the causes of LGBTQ+ people. San Francisco Pride Community Grand Marshals are local heroes who have contributed greatly to the SF Bay Area LGBTQ+ community or to society at large.”

Published on March 21, 2024

