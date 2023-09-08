SF Pride Executive Director Among Those Trapped at Burning Man

Heavy rains left thousands of Burning Man 2023 participants, including SF Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford, stranded at the annual event’s desert site. While still at the temporary community location called Black Rock City in northwestern Nevada, Ford told the San Francisco Bay Times: “It’s been difficult but so rewarding. Watching people take care of each other is so refreshing. The art is incredible. I will always treasure this experience.”

She later told KRON4 News, while gearing up to leave, “I’ll say I survived the 2023 Burning Man flood.”

On Facebook, Ford posted a photo from the Fernley First Baptist Church declaring, “Hell is the ultimate Burning Man.”

The clay soil of the Black Rock playa became a mess of

puddles and thick clay mud after an all night rainfall.

SCREEN SHOT/NBC NEWS BAY AREA

Suzanne Ford’s report from Black Rock City, presented in an interview with NBC Bay Area, was picked up by MSNBC and broadcast nationally.

SCREEN SHOT/NBC NEWS BAY AREA

Suzanne Ford at Black Rock City before the rains came.

PHOTO COURTESY OF SUZANNE FORD

https://burningman.org/

Published on September 7, 2023