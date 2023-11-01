Shake It! Booty Band at Divas & Drinks @ The Academy SF

Spirits in all respects were high at the October 27, 2023, Divas & Drinks @ The Academy SF annual Halloween Party featuring the mighty women of the Shake It! Booty Band. The Band played a number of dance classics, including “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” by the late, great Sylvester.

Emcee for the event was the always amazing Donna Sachet, resplendent in a silver gown, white hooded cape, and crystal mask as the “Spirit of Winter.” DJ Rockaway, presented by Olivia Travel, kept the music going all night long!

Sachet and DJ Rockaway led a lively costume party with judges Melissa Cherry of Dykes on Bikes, event producer and singer Janet Rachel, and Jon Koriel representing presenting sponsor Comcast/Xfinity.



Winners included Tinka Bush and friends as “The Third Wheel,” First Place for Most Original; Stacy Poulos (of the Girl Pages Network) as “The Marshal,” Sexiest Contestant: and Stephanie Lacambra as “Maleficent,” Scariest of All.



Prizes were provided by The Legend of Georgia McBride, playing at the Lesher Center for the Arts, November 4–26; and Ross Matthews, presented by Live Nation at the Palace of Fine Arts, November 17; and Divas & Drinks sponsor Bacardí.



Thanks go to all ongoing Divas & Drinks supporters, friends, and valued partners The Academy SF, Bacardí, Extreme Pizza, Olivia Travel, and the San Francisco Federal Credit Union.

Please join us for the annual San Francisco Bay Times Holiday Party with the Golden Gate Business Association on December 12. Click here to reserve your spot!