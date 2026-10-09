Signature Alice Club Events, From Pride Breakfast to the Fall Community Forum

Members of the Alice clubstaffed a booth at theCastro Street Fair (2016)

PHOTO BY RINK

Each year since its founding, the Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club has hosted events for the community that hold lasting impact. For example, on Sunday, June 28, 2026, the club hosted its landmark 2026 Annual Pride Breakfast in the Grand Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Embarcadero. Serving as one of San Francisco’s premier political gatherings, the event brought together hundreds of grassroots activists, local organizers, and prominent state lawmakers to celebrate LGBTQ+ civil rights progress while mapping out strategic priorities for this election year. Key speakers addressed critical issues facing the Bay Area, emphasizing the need for sustained political mobilization to protect transgender healthcare rights, expand affordable housing, and safeguard public safety.

Kamala Harris, who served as District Attorney of San Francisco

2004–2011, spoke at the Alice club’s Pride Breakfast. (2008)

PHOTO BY RINK

Building on that momentum, the club convened its Fall Candidate & Ballot Measure Endorsement Night on Monday, September 14. Members gathered to hear directly from candidates running for local office and engage in energetic debates regarding key San Francisco ballot initiatives. By combining celebratory gatherings like the June Pride Breakfast with rigorous policy-focused endorsement forums in September, the club continues to demonstrate its vital role as an engine for civic engagement and political action in local governance.

Supervisors Harry Britt and Angela Alioto attended the Alice club’s annual dinner where Britt was honored. (1980)

Guiding the organization’s current strategic vision and day-to-day advocacy is a dedicated executive board led by Co-Chairs Jane Natoli and Martin Rawlings-Fein, who are now both San Francisco Bay Times columnists. Working alongside them to direct the club’s administrative, political, and outreach operations are key board officers including Joe Sangirardi, Andrea Gallardo Lopez, and Owen Stephens. Together with additional board members such as Ernesto Cuellar, Michael Santos, Adrian Chang, Michael Campbell, Seth Brenzel, Scott Andreas, Jamal Anderson, Frankie Falzon, and numerous others, this leadership team continues the club’s long legacy of organizing grassroots political power and elevating LGBTQ+ voices across San Francisco and California.

Alice club members Anna Damiani (left) and Lou Fischer attended the club’s Election Hangover Party held at Manny’s. (2018)

Pipeline to Power

Published on October 8, 2026