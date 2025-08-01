Sing for the Cure: A Musical Tribute of Hope, Healing, and Unity

Breast cancer touches 1 in 8 women—straight, lesbian, cis, black, white, brown, and trans—alike. It can even affect men. It can affect anyone. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s when the world unites in the fight against this horrible disease. This year, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus is bringing the fight to the stage in a powerful, healing way with the Bay Area premiere of Sing for the Cure.

At its core, Sing for the Cure is a moving song cycle for mixed SATB (Soprano, Alto, Tenor, and Bass) chorus and orchestra that weaves together real-life stories from breast cancer patients, survivors, and their loved ones. The lyrics are drawn from interviews, journals, and letters, capturing the raw honesty of fear, the quiet strength of perseverance, and the soaring triumph of survival.

Paul Saccone

Set to a powerful and diverse musical score by ten acclaimed composers—including Joseph Martin, Robert Seeley, Rosephanye Powell, and David Friedman —the work spans genres from classical and gospel to folk and contemporary choral music.

Each of the 11 movements tells a story—from diagnosis to treatment, from isolation to resilience—mirroring the emotional landscape of anyone who has faced cancer. There are pieces about the moment one learns of a diagnosis, or how children will live and thrive without a parent. What sets Sing for the Cure apart is its ability to transcend personal pain and create a shared space for remembrance, solidarity, and healing. The emotional impact is profound and lasting.

It’s more than a concert; it’s a powerful, emotional journey through music that honors those affected by breast cancer and unites communities in the fight for a cure. Originally commissioned by the Turtle Creek Chorale under the direction of San Francisco Bay Times columnist Dr. Timothy Seelig, this choral masterpiece has touched thousands of lives across the United States since its debut in 2000.

“Sing for the Cure is one of the most profound projects I’ve ever had the honor to conduct,” said Dr. Seelig, who is the Conductor Emeritus of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC). “It gives voice to the voiceless, comfort to the grieving, and strength to those still fighting.”

The performance is designed to raise awareness and to provide support (through a portion of ticket proceeds) to local women’s health organizations. It offers audiences not only an unforgettable artistic experience, but also a way to take action and directly contribute to a meaningful cause. For performers, it becomes a deeply personal expression of empathy and community, and for audiences, a reminder that no one faces cancer alone.

The San Francisco premiere will be led by Paul Saccone, who has been conducting and singing with SFGMC for over 20 years. Jake Stensberg, SFGMC Artistic Director, adds, “This music transforms heartbreak into healing and reminds us all that love, courage, and community are stronger than cancer.”

“In an era when health crises continue to divide and isolate, Sing for the Cure stands as a bold reminder of music’s capacity to bring people together,” said Christopher Verdugo, CEO of SFGMC. “It invites us to remember, to honor, and to act—not just for those we have lost, but for those still fighting and those yet to be diagnosed.”

As breast cancer continues to touch millions of lives, the message of Sing for the Cure grows ever more urgent. Through its soaring harmonies and courageous storytelling, it reminds us that, while cancer may silence voices, it cannot quiet the power of a united chorus calling for hope, healing, and change.

Sing for the Cure will be performed on SFGMC’s 47th birthday: Thursday, October 30, 2025, at The Chan National Queer Arts Center. The chorus will be partnering with community singers to create a mixed SATB chorus along with chamber orchestra. Singers and volunteers are welcome to join us and participate in this amazing experience. For more information, please e-mail sftc@sfgmc.org

Paul Saccone is a Senior Director at Adobe and the Vice President of Marketing at Frame.io. He is also volunteering as an Artistic Director and Conductor for an ensemble of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus.

Published on July 31, 2025