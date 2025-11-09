Sing for the Cure at the Chan National Queer Arts Center

On October 30, 2025, singers and orchestral musicians joined members of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) for a performance of Sing for the Cure at the chorus’ home, the Chan National Queer Arts Center, in a benefit concert dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer. This groundbreaking work has special significance for SFGMC, as it was originally commissioned by Conductor Laureate and San Francisco Bay Times columnist Dr. Tim Seelig during his tenure leading the Turtle Creek Chorale.

Kris Roberts was the narrator and featured soloist. This artist and actor has appeared on Broadway in Tootsie, Sunset Boulevard, and Beautiful, and toured the country in Company.

Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Sing for the Cure took the audience on a deeply personal and emotional journey through ten musical movements interwoven with compelling spoken narration designed to inspire and educate. Written collaboratively by ten American composers, the work shines a light on the importance of early detection and the ongoing need for research and support through the stories of individuals, families, caregivers, and medical professionals. A portion of the net proceeds from the concert went to Bay Area Cancer Connections, where Bay Times columnist Joanie Juster holds the position of Community Engagement Coordinator.

Special thanks to San Francisco Bay Times contributor Louise Fischer for providing images, and much appreication to Amy Meyers for her particpation as a member of the Sing for the Cure chorus and as a featured soloist. https://www.sfgmc.org/

Chris Verdugo and Joanie Juster

PHOTO COURTESY OF JOANIE JUSTER



Lou Fischer and Amy Meyers with

participants at Sing for the Cure

PHOTO COURTESY OF LOUISE FISCHER

Troy Brunette, Paul Saccone, and Joanie Juster

PHOTO COURTESY OF JOANIE JUSTER

SFGMC supporter Janet Cluff and Molly Sender, Partnerships & Development Manager

PHOTO COURTESY OF JOANIE JUSTER

Orchestra and chorus at Sing for the Cure

PHOTO COURTESY OF LOUISE FISCHER

Soloists, including Amy Meyers, at Sing for the Cure

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CHAN CENTER

Published on November 6, 2025