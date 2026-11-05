Sister Dana sez, “Did everyone celebrate National Coming Out Day?”

By Sister Dana Van Iquity—

Sister Dana sez, “Did everyone celebrate National Coming Out Day? If Sister Dana came out any more, he would have to go back into the closet and then come out once again!”

October 11 was National Coming Out Day (NCOD), marking the anniversary of the 1987 National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. NCOD was established in 1988 by psychologist Robert Eichberg and activist Jean O’Leary as a way to celebrate coming out as a powerful form of activism. The day celebrates and recognizes LGBTQ individuals who share their sexual orientation or gender identity, while raising awareness of LGBTQ civil rights.

City Art Gallery, at 828 Valencia Street, is presenting its November Group Exhibition through November 29. The opening reception will take place Friday, November 6, from 7 to 10 pm, featuring artwork of all kinds and opportunities to meet some of the artists. The gallery is open Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday from noon to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 pm.

Sister Dana Van Iquity (second from right) with (left to right) Troy Brunet, Joanie Juster, and Chris Michaelson, at the 2026 GLBT Historical Society’s Reunion gala

PHOTO BY CHRIS MICHAELSON

One of the featured artists is my good friend Andrew Ogus, who will be there for the Friday reception. His process involves using 100% rag printmaking paper with acrylic washes, coating it with various mediums, and then drawing on it. He prepares the paper independently of any particular drawing, picks the paper he wants to work on, and then chooses a subject from the photos he has collected. “Sometimes I do have a particular idea in mind, and even a composition mentally worked out,” he says. “But when the pencil touches the paper, it becomes something completely different.”

San Francisco Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford and Sister Dana Van Iquity

PHOTO BY CHRIS MICHAELSON

I was stunned on September 24 when three headlines came out. Axios: “DOJ Sues to Delay Alaska Election Results If GOP Incumbent Loses.” NPR: “The Justice Department Begins Notifying Counties Where It Wants to Monitor Elections.” MS NOW: “DOJ Demands California Counties Separate Alleged Noncitizen Ballots Within 48 Hours.”

Sister Dana sez, “Elections are run by states, not federal organizations. We need to dethrone ‘the king’ and his loyal, lying, crooked servants. The midterms’ Blue Wave is a start!”

I am thrilled to hear that veterans and other advocates are suing Trump over his proposed 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery. The structure would alter the historic landscape and views surrounding the cemetery. It is a monument to an unfortunately living man—a malignant narcissist.

And there are more people taking legal action. Neil Young is suing over the use of his well-known, well-loved song, “Rockin’ in the Free World.” This is the second time Young has filed suit over the unauthorized use of his music by Trump’s political operation. He previously sued the Trump campaign in 2020, and the case was settled with an agreement that his music would not be used without permission.

Founded in 1985, the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Historical Society is recognized internationally as a leader in LGBTQ public history. The GLBT Historical Society collects, preserves, exhibits, and makes accessible materials and knowledge that support and promote understanding of LGBTQ history, culture, and arts in all their diversity. Since 2011, its museum has been located in the heart of San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, at 4127 18th Street.

But the place to be on October 17 was the Westin St. Francis for the Society’s 40th anniversary celebration, “Forty Years Strong: Reunion—A Celebration of Our LGBTQ Community.” More than 400 community members and allies attended Reunion. Beautiful history-makers themselves, Sister Roma and Honey Mahogany served as hosts, helping honor LGBTQ trailblazers whose work embodied the Society’s mission.

Auction Chair was writer, veteran museum historian, and longtime supporter Gerard Koskovich. Inspirational speeches and awards were presented by Executive Director Roberto Ordeñana and Board Co-Chairs Ani Rivera and Jaime Santos. The History Maker honors went to author, activist, and poet Marvin K. White and the incredibly historic organization Dykes on Bikes (see more in this issue about the Dykes on Bikes).

The event raised more than $340,000, making it one of the most successful galas in the Society’s history. Among the materials in the museum’s archives are the papers of Heklina, the legendary drag performer, event producer, and founder of Trannyshack and Oasis. Also featured are the papers of Kris Kovick, a lesbian cartoonist, writer, performance artist, and activist whose work was central to San Francisco’s queer cultural scene throughout the 1990s.

No Kings was the largest early-voting effort in American history, with 3,000 events around the world, and everything went off essentially without a hitch. It was joyful, community-led people power in every nook and cranny of this country—pushing back against election sabotage and standing up for our democracy. It was a beautiful sight to behold!

Playing With Fire: An Ecosexual Emergency is a joyous ecosexual documentary, available on digital platforms beginning November 6. Born from the ashes of California’s devastating fires, the film tells the story of longtime lovers Beth Stephens and Annie Sprinkle. When lightning ignites the redwood forest surrounding their home in Boulder Creek, they are forced to evacuate—and their lives are forever transformed.

They channel their loss and grief into ecosexual art, exploring fire as a destructive, regenerative, and erotic force while blending humor, community care, social justice, and environmental awareness into a lush and fiery journey of transformation.

The film unfolds through an ecosexual lens, imagining Earth as a lover, while weaving together stories from formerly incarcerated firefighters, an Indigenous scholar, fire artists, neighbors, a witch-therapist, a fire-play massage fetishist, and a fire-tassel-twirling burlesque queen. It is partially narrated by Boulder Creek’s mythical white peacock, Albert, and culminates in a ceremonial Wedding to Fire on a riverbank in the redwoods. Playing With Fire is a creative and urgent call to action as the climate crisis worsens. It is also a powerful portrait of queer resilience in the face of a world in flames.

Such threats won’t end soon, especially since Donald Trump just gutted the National Park Service, leaving thousands of employees without jobs.

Sister Dana sez, “Reports have been coming in that ICE has launched more than 60 operations against Oakland. Trump’s DOJ is falsely targeting his foes. Send Trump & Company to jail!”

Sister Dana Sez, Words of Wisdumb from a Fun Nun

Published on November 5, 2026