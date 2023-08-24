Sister Dana sez, “I am losing sleep…”

Sister Dana sez, “I am losing sleep watching the continuing soap opera that is ‘Trump Indicted on Criminal Charges for the Fourth Time.’ I don’t want to miss any episodes of this ongoing drama!”

RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE is now playing via Prime Video. Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the first woman President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. I’m not giving anything away, but no one should ever order a giant wedding cake! Going into damage control mode, their powerful families and respective handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” But as Alex and Henry’s rivalry unexpectedly turns into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected. They are now “lovesick homosexuals,” as one character proclaims. Based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance). At the special press seating on August 9 at the Kabuki theatre, Liam Mayclem lovingly introduced the film. After the film was over, we got free cookies embellished with half an American flag and the other half the flag of Britain. Sweet!

Sister Dana sez, “I just found out what IJBOL is, but I didn’t actually Just Burst Out Laughing—having a beef with LOL and her younger sister, ROFL. Can’t we just laugh with the ancient HaHaHa for real laughter on the internet?!”

Trump is facing 91 criminal charges across four cases. And despite four indictments, Trump remains the GOP presidential frontrunner. Sister Dana sez, “Put this in your ‘hugely’ ironic files: Trump promised more election lies after being indicted over election lies. Whaaat?!”

On August 14, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced that San Francisco LGBTQ rights icon JOSÉ SARRIA would be included in the 16th class of inductees to the CALIFORNIA HALL OF FAME. The Hall of Fame is a set of leaders in public service, sports, music, entertainment, and more maintained by the California Museum that embody the state’s trailblazing spirit. The nominees were inducted during a ceremony on August 22.

Sister Dana sez, “Congratulations and thank you, Ohio voters, for rejecting Republican-backed Issue 1 in a key victory for abortion rights!”

In 2009, a small group of compassionate young entrepreneurs came together at GLIDE to inspire a new audience of young professionals across the San Francisco/Bay Area about GLIDE’s mission to alleviate suffering and break the cycles of poverty and marginalization. GLIDE invited us to join them for the 14th annual GLIDE Legacy Gala at Terra Gallery in San Francisco on August 18. It was a night of dance, celebration, and music, with performances from the GLIDE Ensemble and Change band, DJ KingMost, and the fierce singer Newoncé. At the Gala, the GLIDE Legacy Committee honored two people who embody GLIDE’s mission and the spirit of its Co-Founders, Cecil Williams and Janice Mirikitani. Veteran Bay Area journalist and Bay Area resident Priya David Clemens returned as host.

This year’s Gala honored two awardees, Eddy Zheng and Honey Mahogany. Eddy works to mobilize resources to support Asian American, Native Hawaii, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPIs) harmed by violence and the unjust immigration and criminal justice systems. Eddy is the subject of the award-winning documentary Breathin’: The Eddy Zheng Story. He’s a TEDx speaker, a SXSW featured speaker, and a contributor to the book, Contemporary Asian American Activism: Building Movements for Liberation.

Dennis McMillan (right) aka Sister Dana with Sister Merry Peter (left) and friends at Hibernia Beach conducting a Pulse Night Club Memorial during Pride Month.

Honey is a co-founder and served as the inaugural Executive Director of San Francisco’s Transgender District. She is a founding queen of Drag Story Hour, a co-owner of the Stud Bar, a singer with nu-metal group Commando, and recently ran a historic campaign for District 6 Supervisor in San Francisco. Currently, Honey is working as the District Director for Assemblymember Matt Haney and serves as the first transgender Chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party. This event typically connects and mobilizes change-makers to honor GLIDE’s legacy of love, compassion, and community. More than 800 guests attended to help promote the power of unconditional love for creating social impact in San Francisco and beyond.

Sister Dana sez, “We can’t wait for the new bar and nightclub, Brut, to be opening at 500–504 Castro Street. It’s the site of the old bar, Harvey’s, plus the property next door for expansion! Cheers, queers!”

GAPA Runway 2023: Into the Looking Glass was held on Saturday, August 19, at Herbst Theatre. Originating in 1988 as an underground house party for LGBTQ Asian & Pacific Islanders, RUNWAY was a chance for the community to gather in safety, solidarity, and celebration to crown new GAPA Royalty as representatives of GAPA and the QTAPI community. The event has grown to become widely recognized as one of the longest continuously running QTAPI pageants, drawing celebrity judges from all over the world. As generations of contestants have battled it out through rounds of fashion, talent, and Q&As, Runway has always stayed true to its roots. Runway envisions a powerful queer and transgender Asian and Pacific Islander (QTAPI) community that is seen, heard, and celebrated. In 2021, with a unanimous vote from the board and overwhelming support from the membership, the organization renamed itself as the GLBTQ ASIAN PACIFIC ALLIANCE to commit to greater inclusion of the full spectrum of the GLBTQ community. At the VIP reception, we honored the late, great Ken Hamai with official GAPA Immortality—as well as a Certificate of Recognition from the SF Board of Supervisors. Ken Hamai was a long-time fan of Runway, having attended every single one since its inception. I always looked forward to seeing him at every Runway. He was a tremendous LGBTQ community bridge builder. Ken’s husband, Jack Henyon, was on hand to receive the Immortal Decree as the guest of honor. They also honored Miss GAPA 1994 Barbarella, Mr. GAPA 1994 Joey Pineda, and Miss GAPA 2003 Pussy Catwalk, in memoriam.

Runway was an amazing show filled with glamour, drama, and good old-fashioned fun! Contestants from all walks of life demonstrated their talents, showed off their evening wear, and answered questions from the judges to compete to become GAPA Royalty. The reigning Mx. GAPA 2022, Obsidienne Obsurd, and reigning Mx. GAPA 2022, Siam Pussie, stepped down and welcomed the next generation of titleholders. Our witty and lovely emcees were Mr. GAPA 2013 Sir Whitney Queers and former Miss GAPA Jezebel Patel. There were 11 contestants but only the top two get to wear a crown: Ms. GAPA 2023 is Mx Kiki Krunch and Mx GAPA 2023 is Lotus Party. Nobody won Mr. GAPA, but Gerald Ong was the audience’s favorite fantasy (loved the jockstrap) and was voted Most Congenial. GAPA is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit social welfare organization. Their new affiliate, GAPA Fund, is a 501(c)(3) organization that focuses on funding cultural activities and the arts. For more information, visit www.gapa.org

Sister Dana sez, “Enough of the extreme right-wing agenda. No federal government shutdown! No President Biden impeachment! Just say NO!”

Historical data provides us with a clear solution to sensible gun control. The 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban was instrumental in reducing the risk of Americans dying from mass shootings by a staggering 70%. For the ten years it was law, both the number of deaths and the frequency of such incidents decreased significantly. However, Congress didn’t extend the ban after 2004, and the consequences have been dire. It is high time for Congress to take decisive action. We must reinstate the federal assault weapons ban and end this senseless violence. Sister Dana sez, “Oh, just shoot me!”

Dr. Hassan Zee presents his new film, SAN FRANCISCO COWBOY, about the struggles and triumphs of women and LGBTQ people, in a Red Carpet Gala at Balboa Theatre, 3630 Balboa Street on August 26, 5 pm. It runs through September 28. Film producer and director Doctor Zee is excited for the movie screening and promises fans who have waited eagerly for it, a great evening of fun, entertainment, Bollywood dancers, and Q&As with cast and director. Gorgeous lead actor Jimmy Darling will be present at the screening along with Bunny Stewart, Kristin Jacques, and Dano Jason. Dr. Zee’s sixth feature film is shot on locations in the City of San Francisco, and will serve as a platform to provoke thought on pressing social issues of gender inequality, LGBTQ community, and women’s rights. Zee aims to challenge stereotypes, promote inclusivity, and champion the rights of marginalized communities. The film tells the story through the eyes of Josh, a twenty-one-year-old naive cowboy hailing from a small town in Nevada who goes on a journey to San Francisco in search of his long-lost mother, a secret concealed by his priest father until his final days. San Francisco, a city known for its progressive values and unwavering spirit, is the perfect backdrop for this tale of resilience and redemption. http://bit.ly/3E1hiGo

Once a year, tens of thousands of people gather in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert to create BLACK ROCK CITY. Also known as BURNING MAN, it’s a temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance. In this crucible of creativity, all are welcome. This year, the annual event starts on August 27 and ends on September 4.

Sister Dana sez, “I stopped going to Burning Man after the 2001 edition. I am now just too old and fussy to eat dust and sleep on playa sand!”

