By Sister Dana Van Iquity, Words of Wisdumb from a Fun Nun–

Sister Dana sez, “It’s FLEET WEEK in San Francisco! So, pick up a sailor and take him or her home!”

FLEET WEEK, established in 1981, is held every year in San Francisco on the first or second weekend in October. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are set to perform on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (October 6, 7, and 8) afternoon from 3 pm to 4 pm. They will usually do some practice runs on Thursday afternoon also. This celebration has been one of the country’s largest events of its type, bringing out locals and visitors alike to honor service members in uniform. In 1981, then Mayor Dianne Feinstein founded San Francisco Fleet Week as a celebration of naval services rolling out the red carpet for Sailors, Marines, Coasties, and their families, with a parade of ships, a spectacular air show, and neighborhood festivities. The entire San Francisco Fleet Week community is saddened by the news of their Honorary Co-Chair, Senator Feinstein’s death. In honor of Senator Feinstein’s service to our country and to Fleet Week, the Patriots Flight Demonstration Team will perform a traditional “Missing Woman” flight formation at the 2023 Fleet Week Air Show Presented by United. https://fleetweeksf.org

So many people gave statements on the passing of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein. Senator Scott Wiener said, “Dianne Feinstein was a true giant. She helped save our city, becoming Mayor after horrific political assassinations and leading us during the worst of the HIV/AIDS health disaster. As our Senator she led on gun safety and so many issues.” He concluded, “There will never be another Dianne Feinstein.”

Mayor London Breed said, “Dianne Feinstein was an icon and a trailblazer. She was a fierce and unrelenting champion for our city, our state, and our country. As a Senator, she fought for the health, safety, and prosperity of everyone in California and the United States of America. She was a fierce and principled national leader who never backed down from a fight, while also working across divisions to bring people together and make meaningful change.”

But not everyone was a fan. For instance, many gay men were furious that she closed down the bathhouses during the beginning of the AIDS crisis. And she was full of anger regarding The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, stating, “When I see The Sisters, I just see red!” And the nuns immediately struck back by holding a fundraiser with “red” being the thematic color.

The latest edition of this monthly event for women, their friends, and allies, DIVAS & DRINKS, was co-presented with the San Francisco Bay Times at The Academy SF on September 29. The program included the largest ever gathering of Women’s Music Stars at the Academy including Melanie DeMore, Shelley Doty, Barbara Higbie, Sharon Washington, and many others who were in the house to celebrate music legend Linda Tillery during her birthday month and return to performing after a health hiatus. As the lead singer of the psychedelic rock band, The Loading Zone, in the 1960s, Tillery was at the heart of San Francisco’s “Summer of Love.” She co-founded The Cultural Heritage Choir, performed with Santana & other greats. We Bay Times Pride Parade contingent volunteers and participants happily partied with Donna Sachet emceeing.

A shocking statistics number of 48,830 people died from gun-related injuries this year in the U.S. Because Congress will do nothing about gun violence, President Biden created the first of its kind OFFICE OF GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION on September 22. “After every mass shooting, we hear a simple message; do something, please do something,” said the President—surrounded by hundreds of gun violence survivors and those dedicated to ending it. Vice President Harris will head the Office. “On this issue, we do not have a moment to spare, nor a life to spare,” said the Vice President.

THE 49TH ANNUAL CASTRO STREET FAIR was a festive San Francisco LGBTQ street festival and fair. It is typically held on the first Sunday in October. Founded by the late Supervisor Harvey Milk in 1974, this year it came to us on October 1, 11 am to 6 pm around Castro and Market Streets. There were several stages with live entertainment, an ArtMarT, and many info and merch booths. It was all very artsy-craftsy, and this year featured many more artists and their works than previous years. I was thrilled to witness the awesome acrobatics of the talented CHEER SF squad. Proceeds from donations received will be shared with their 13 beneficiaries. They were proud to support the CASTRO MERCHANTS ASSOCIATION in the purchase and maintenance of the world-famous Rainbow Flag that flies in Harvey Milk Plaza. Since 1998, the Castro Street Fair has given over $1.6 million back to the community beneficiaries. https://castrostreetfair.org

Join HORIZONS FOUNDATION on Saturday, October 7, 6:30 pm at the spectacular Terra Gallery in SF, 511 Harrison Street, for a glamorous and friend-filled reception with delicious food by Melons Catering, entertainment from our LGBTQ community, and lots of memories to be had! The event will also feature a short and inspiring program and opportunities to support Horizons Foundation and the LGBTQ community throughout the evening. Horizons claims it is the world’s first community foundation of, by, and for LGBTQ people. They invest in LGBTQ nonprofits, strengthen a culture of LGBTQ giving, and build a permanent endowment to secure our community’s future for generations to come. There will be dancing at the after-party with DJ LAMONT. https://www.horizonsfoundation.org/

“As both a leader in the Democratic Party and the former Attorney General—and given the nature of the charges, I call upon Senator Menendez to resign,” tweeted Eric Holder. “The nation will be better served if he steps aside and allows a transition to occur that will best serve the people of New Jersey.” Sister Dana sez, “Menendez couldn’t possibly be guilty. I mean—who among us DOESN’T hoard two kilos of gold? And when leaving my house, I always sew a couple thousand dollars for ‘petty cash’ into my clothing! Don’t we all?!”

Trans lives deserve celebration, today and every day. Come to an evening of celebration with TRANSGENDER LAW CENTER on October 13, 6 pm at Terra Gallery, 511 Harrison Street. For the first time in-person in three years, SPARK 2023 will bring together hundreds of friends and supporters. TLC’s largest annual event, SPARK, resources trans- and BIPOC-led work building power and demanding justice, grounded in the principles of the Trans Agenda for Liberation. Celebrate trans lives with music, art, mocktails, an open bar, appetizers, highlights of TLC’s current work, and a look ahead to what’s next for TLC as part of interconnected movements for justice. The evening ends with a delightful dance party. https://transgenderlawcenter.org/

Do you like bear hugs? I do! We Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and the Bears of San Francisco invite you to the 3rd annual BEARRISON STREET FAIR on Saturday, October 14, noon to 6 pm, at the intersection of Harrison and 11th Streets. Bearrison seeks to provide an inclusive community event for all members of the adult LGBTQ community that promotes body positivity for all and builds a more supportive, welcoming, and inclusive bear scene by representing a diverse arena of cultures. https://www.bearrison.org/

This year, the GLBT HISTORICAL SOCIETY has something truly extraordinary in store for their fall gala, REUNION, which you won’t want to miss. They are thrilled to introduce their remarkable honorees, the late, great Heklina and the Queer Ancestors Project! Both have made considerable contributions to LGBTQ history and culture, and they will be honored on October 14, 6–9 pm, Marines’ Memorial Club, 609 Sutter Street. Hosted by the fabulous duo, Honey Mahogany and Sister Roma, this is an opportunity to gather to celebrate our vast queer past, honor the history makers who move our communities forward, and raise funds to keep LGBTQ history alive. https://www.glbthistory.org

Tickets are now available for the AIDS LEGAL REFERRAL PANEL (ALRP) 40th Anniversary Reception on October 19, 6–9 pm, Julia Morgan Ballroom, 465 California Street, 15th floor. https://www.alrp.org

On September 28, President Biden paid tribute to the late Senator John McCain during the dedication ceremonies at a library in the Senator’s name in Arizona. Biden also warned the country about extremists’ threats to democracy. Biden noted that he could always work with the late Congressman to reach a compromise, and how McCain would not recognize today’s MAGA Republicans. The President was angry that some people want to “ban books and bury history.”

Sister Dana (aka Dennis McMillan), who attended a Halloween party in 2012 with Sister Kitty (left), has often described Halloween as “our high Holy Day.” We expect both Sisters are already preparing to celebrate on October 31 this year.

PHOTO BY RUSTY BLAZENHOFF

THE 40TH ANNUAL FOLSOM STREET FAIR was held on September 24, spanning 8th to 12th Streets between Howard, Folsom, and Harrison Streets. The dress code went from formal (a couple wearing matching tuxedo vests, top hats, and black leather jockstraps) to as informal as possible (being nude). There were furries, plushies, human “dogs” on leashes, and every imaginable leather and spandex and fetish gear. Live music and entertainment were everywhere! Fun games included a fair favorite from Steamworks, “Naked Twister,” very similar to the classic original, except players were half naked to participate. There was live wrestling. Vendors offered every imaginable leather/fetish item for sale. Various organizations provided plenty of info and demos. Some of my favorite t-shirts seen on the scene: “I’m Jewish. Wanna check?” with a big arrow pointing down! Proudly professing his love of the Barbie movie, a happy bear’s t-shirt was appropriately pink with the word, “Bearbie.” And finally: “I doubt tequila is the answer, but it’s worth a shot!” https://www.folsomstreet.org

An astonishing number of 21 House Republicans voted against a bill to keep the government open. On September 30, the Democrats in the Senate and House narrowly averted the shutdown. Now the House and Senate have 45 days until a complete shutdown. President Biden signed a stopgap funding resolution, exhorting: “Stop playing games! Get this done! Enough is enough is enough!”

Sister Dana sez, “Since it was so much ‘fun’ the first time, we can again look forward to a possible shutdown on November 17 as more MAGA maggots try to destroy democracy while demanding steep spending cuts, harsher border measures, and an end to Ukraine aid. MAGA: Make America Go Broke Again!”

Published on October 5, 2023