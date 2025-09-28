Sister Dana sez, “LEATHER MONTH in San Francisco continues!”

By Sister Dana Van Iquity –

Sister Dana sez, “LEATHER MONTH in San Francisco continues! The biggest celebration and grand finale will be the FOLSOM STREET FAIR on September 28!”

The 42nd annual FOLSOM STREET FAIR is coming to SOMA on September 28, 2025, 11 am to 6 pm, on Folsom Street between 7th and 12th Streets in San Francisco. The fair is free (but donations are suggested). It’s for adults (ages 18-plus) who are members and fans of the leather, kink, alt, queer community. This is where pleasure meets protest, leather meets liberation, and visibility is an act of defiance. Since 1984, this event has been the largest event of its kind worldwide, and it’s the culmination of San Francisco’s Leather Pride

season. We’ll enjoy seven community stages with performers, DJs, live music, and more to draw people in—and then give them local artists and artisans to buy beautiful creations from!

The producer, nonprofit FOLSOM STREET EVENTS (FSE), is committed to cultivating a safe, open, and inclusive environment while centering equity for BIPOC and LGBTQ people in its work. FSE is rooted historically in the fight against gentrification and displacement both here in San Francisco, on unceded Ohlone land, and worldwide. FSE unites, strengthens, and affirms the community through support, resources, education, advocacy, visibility, and celebration. FSE is dedicated to sexual liberation and the right to pleasure as a crucial part of the whole liberation movement.

https://www.folsomstreet.org/

Preceding FOLSOM STREET FAIR was LEATHERWALK 2025 on September 21. Presented by the LEATHER AND LGBTQ CULTURAL DISTRICT (which was both a producer and beneficiary of this annual fundraiser), it was a fun and powerful walk through SOMA—stopping for entertainment and refreshments at beloved leather, kink, and queer venues along the way—and ended in a big finish at Eagle Plaza with the raising of the Leather Flag.

On October 3, PRC—which recently named Dr. Deborah Hawkes as the organization’s new CEO—will present its MIGHTY REAL fundraiser at The Pearl in San Francisco. Named after the iconic disco song by PRC benefactor Sylvester (1947–1988), the event supports PRC’s integrated health and social services for vulnerable populations. Contribute to this fundraiser at:

https://prcsf.ejoinme.org/sponsor

The 51st annual CASTRO STREET FAIR will be on October 5. This year’s theme, “Radical Happiness,” was chosen as a bold response to the times we live in. Across the country, LGBTQ+ people and communities are under attack—politically, culturally, and socially. In the face of this, I believe that joy itself is a radical act. To dance, to gather openly, to support one another, and to celebrate our lives in the heart of the Castro is not just fun—it’s a declaration of resilience, solidarity, and love. Radical Happiness reminds us that no matter the challenges, our community thrives when we choose to show up for one another with joy.

Sister Dana (right) with Novice Sister Mya Neurosis served as volunteer cashiers at the Bearrison Street Fair held at the Lone Star Saloon on Sunday, September 7.

PROJECT OPEN HAND (POH) marked 40 years of meals with love on September 12 with the HAND TO HAND GALA at the stunning San Francisco Design Galleria. In 2000, they expanded their reach to provide meals not only to people with HIV/AIDS, but also to neighbors who are battling breast cancer, heart disease, and many other illnesses. Today, Project Open Hand prepares 2,500 nutritious meals daily and provides 200 bags of healthy groceries every day to help sustain clients as they battle serious illnesses, isolation, or the health challenges of aging. They serve San Francisco and Oakland, engaging more than 125 volunteers daily to nourish our community. Sister Roma emceed, and Jamie McDonald was auctioneer. Among the honors presented, the Jon Borset Award for Service was presented to Jo Chew, who has volunteered over 1,200 hours at POH since 2010.

Because “Vote By Mail” helps boost voter turnout in every election—and now that Trump’s House Majority is collapsing—Dictator Donald is panicking. So, T-rump has unveiled a dangerous plan to end “Vote By Mail.” When we do vote by mail or in person, if we love democracy, we really MUST vote YES ON 50: The ELECTION RIGGING RESPONSE ACT. This will level the playing field, preserve independent redistricting, and let the people decide. Sister Dana sez, “We have to combat the cheating redistricting efforts by anti-democracy Republicans like Trump! Note well that all those ‘No on 50’ TV ads are mostly paid for by Trumpers. ALL voters should have a CHOICE!”

The 37th annual GAPA RUNWAY PAGEANT, Runway 2025: Myths & Legends, took over San Francisco on September 13 at Herbst Theater. For the 10th consecutive year, Nguyen Pham served as emcee of this uproarious and inclusive celebration of the queer AAPI community. The reigning GAPA Royalty, Miss GAPA 2024 Ari Ola and Miss GAPA 2024 Kalypso, performed and stepped down to welcome the next generation of titleholders. WINNERS were Mx GAPA The Indigo Menace with Runner-Up: Shakti; Miss GAPA Quinn Amann Krunch with Runner-Up: Peipei Ma’Bilz: and Mr. GAPA: Seika Ryu with Runner-Up: Ali Amaya. Audience Award (Best in Q&A) went to Quinn Amann Krunch; Congeniality Award to Quinn Amann Krunch; and Most Tickets Sold by Gerald Ong. State Senator Scott Wiener and Supervisor Rafael Mandelman spoke and presented certificates.

WRITERS WITH DRINKS was presented on September 19 at Strut/Magnet, 470 Castro Street. Hosted by author Charlie Jane Anders, this program featured a half dozen more writers. https://www.sfaf.org/

The Supreme Court (and I use the title erroneously, since there is nothing “supreme” about five pro-Trump men and one woman having given an American dictator President full immunity … period) has given yet another “gift” of racial profiling and defeat of democracy. The truly Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor strongly opposed, firmly elaborating, “We should not have to live in a country where the Government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low wage job.” She exclaimed, “Rather than stand idly by while our Constitutional freedoms are lost, I dissent!”

JIMMY KIMMEL was the latest late-show host to be axed, before reinstatement, because of his remarks against Trump and MAGA Republicans. This is right out of the authoritarian playbook. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr (appointed by Trump and co-author of drastic “Project 2025”) had called on TV stations NOT to broadcast Kimmel. Here’s some irony: Charlie Kirk on May 2, 2024 on X had written: “Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There’s ugly speech. There’s gross speech. There’s evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment. Keep America free.” Well, tell that to Pam Bondi!

By as soon as the end of September, the Trump administration will be actively announcing actions against certain organizations that it deems to have contributed to political unrest and violence against the right—according to a source familiar with that administration’s discussions about its response to violence in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death. Sister Dana sez, “Political violence is NEVER RIGHT; but watch out, my fellow lefty libs, because our First Amendment free speech is under attack BY the RIGHT!”

A possible Federal Government Shutdown looms at the end of this month. This time, not like back in March, Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer is warning that the Democrats will not vote for financial reboot if Republicans don’t accept Democrats’ healthcare demands.

Sister Dana sez, “Don’t validate the ‘Big Billionaire Bonus’ that cuts Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security! Shut it down!”

On NATIONAL HIV & AGING AWARENESS DAY (September 18), a coalition of HIV groups including San Francisco AIDS Foundation, the AIDS Legal Referral Panel, and community activists began calling on the City of San Francisco to correct a longtime inequity in its aging services funding by investing $300,000 in programs that directly support older adults living with HIV. Statistics show that 74% of people living with HIV in SF are over 50 years old.

Sister Dana sez, OCTOBER is officially LGBTQ HISTORY MONTH! So, let’s all get to know our history a whole lot better when October first arrives!”

Sister Dana Sez, Words of Wisdumb from a Fun Nun

Published on September 25, 2025