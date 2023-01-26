Sister Dana sez, “On January 27…”

Sister Dana sez, “On January 27, the German federal parliament will place the Nazis’ LGBTQ victims at the center of its commemoration ceremony marking INTERNATIONAL HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY. It’s the first time that the legislative body will officially commemorate the hundreds of thousands of queer Germans targeted, terrorized, and killed by the Nazis and their supporters.”

“If we are to truly honor all of the Nazis’ LGBTQ victims, we must not only continue to bear witness to their suffering but also commit to combating the ideologies, policies, and laws that continue to rob queer people of their humanity today,” says queerstorian Dr. Jake Newsome. “International Holocaust Remembrance Day is a call to remember and also to act.”

The 448 Post of LGBTQ Veterans are gathering at the PINK TRIANGLE PARK at Market and 17th Streets on INTERNATIONAL HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY, January 27, 10:30 am. They will invoke the spirit of our community and ask a blessing. They will say prayers in Hebrew and make statements. Join them if you wish to.

Sister Dana sez, “Representative George Santos, compulsive liar, has admitted he is not gay. Okay, that is a lie—but wouldn’t that be fabulous?!”

Fellow New Yorker and fellow gay Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY) has been a huge critic of out Rep. George Santos (R-NY) ever since he was caught lying about his entire life history. Therefore, Torres has announced he is introducing the SANTOS Act, a bill he said “punishes candidates who lie to voters about their qualifications.” SANTOS, he added, stands for Stop Another Non Truthful Office Seeker.

Congratulations to the new Executive Director of the TRANSGENDER LAW CENTER, Shelby Chestnut! He will be the first Native trans executive director of TLC and one of the first Native trans leaders to head a national LGBTQ organization. For the past five years he was TLC’s Director of Policy and Programs. Chestnut is a proven leader with the knowledge, experience, and vision to meet this current moment of the overlapping crises our communities are facing.

Also, congratulations to Chuan Teng becoming the permanent Chief Executive Officer of PRC! Since September, Teng has served in this role on an interim basis and chartered a path to organizational sustainability by strengthening the agency’s health through creative problem-solving, keeping PRC’s mission and values at the core of all decision-making, and leveraging their partnerships in meaningful ways.

One of the Republicans’ very first acts of Congress was to open a new “Investigate the Investigators” committee. It’s all about validating their “deep state” conspiracy theories and their dangerous nonsense. Sister Dana sez, “Well, I guess it’s time to form a committee to investigate the investigators investigating the investigators. Whew! I don’t know about you, but I’m utterly dizzy!”

On MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.’s DAY of COMMEMORATION, January 16, President Joe Biden spoke these inspirational words: “Will we choose democracy over autocracy, or community over chaos? Love over hate?” He added, “These are the questions of our time that I ran for president to try to help answer … . Dr. King’s life and legacy—in my view—shows the way forward.” Meanwhile, the fight for voting rights goes on as we try to honor the legacy of Dr. King. And “The Big Lie” of Trumpism (and its accompanying chaos and hate) tries to destroy the will of the people.

Sister Dana sez, “Congress can use the 14th Amendment to BAN Trump from running FOR OFFICE ever again. Invoking the 14th Amendment only requires a SIMPLE majority in the House and Senate. So, is this nun asking for a miracle? Lord knows!

But on a positive note, I quote SF Mayor London N. Breed, “We honor the life and powerful legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recommit ourselves to his fight for equality and change. We must continue working together to move this country forward and uphold the values of justice, equal rights, and service that he embodied!”

Sister Dana sez, “Oddly enough, the right to ‘bare’ arms is being challenged by Missouri State House Republicans. Oh, I’m not speaking about guns here, but rather a dress code that would force women House members to cover their arms while in session. Bang!”

Believe it or not, North Dakota Republicans are trying to ban even more books. House Majority Leader Mike Lefor introduced “HB 1205” seeking to ban books with “sexually explicit” content from all public libraries in the state, and not just keep them out of young adult sections or from school libraries, but ban them from public libraries, period. “Sexually explicit” includes depictions of gender identity and sexual orientation. The measure proposes up to 30 days imprisonment for librarians who don’t remove such books from libraries if the bill becomes law. Sister Dana sez, “Wow! Talk about ‘Fahrenheit 451’! Let’s burn dem bad books, baby!”

I always enjoy LOCKDOWN COMEDY on Zoom. Producer Lisa Geduldig gave us lotsa laughs with Keith Lowell Jensen (Sacramento), Eve Meyer (SF), Brett Jennings (Marin), Arline Geduldig (Mom) and Lisa (stuck in Flawrida with Mom). “Lockdown Comedy” has been running every 3rd Thursday of the month on Zoom since July 2020. Catch the next one on February 16. https://www.koshercomedy.com/

Sister Dana sez, “Be prepared to cringe ‘bigly’ because Trump is considering three possible running mates: loud and proud insurrectionist Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump apologist and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, and possible Russian asset as well as former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard. I’m gagging, and THEY need to be gagged!”

We attended a press preview screening of SHOTGUN WEDDING on January 19 at the Century 9. Welcome to the soggiest screwball comedy ever! Every true wedding island destination action rom-com should include fireworks, pirates, and hand grenades. And who wouldn’t want to walk down the wedding aisle waist-deep in water? Don’t forget the shotguns! This hilarious romp stars two of my favorite Jennifers, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Coolidge. Add to the cast the stellar actors (gorgeous) Josh Duhamel, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, D’Arcy Carden, and Lenny Kravitz, to namedrop just a few. Shotgun Wedding will begin streaming on Prime Video on January 27. Be sure to RSVP!

On January 21 at the SF Eagle bar, CASTRO COMMUNITY ON PATROL (CCOP) and COMMUNITY PATROL SERVICES (CPS) presented their second free ACTIVE SHOOTER WORKSHOP for the owners and managers of queer nightclubs, bars, and related businesses, as well as event organizers, to help them be prepared in case of an active shooter attack. This is the second workshop of its kind; the first was presented on December 21, 2022, with about two dozen attendees present.

CCOP and CPS are coordinating with local agencies including the San Francisco Police Department, San Francisco Fire Department, Department of Emergency Services, and the District Attorney’s office to ensure the material will be current and accurate. Federal agencies are also involved with these trainings, including the Department of Homeland Security CISA and the Department of Justice. The FBI had representatives present at the December class, and will be working with CCOP and CPS on longer-term planning and training. The Department of Homeland Security lists LGBTQ gatherings as possible targets for attacks in their current warnings. There will be offered a basic self-defense workshop for the public in the coming months.

FABULOSA BOOKS at 489 Castro Street will present an author reading (with free wine) of SMAHTGUY, a dazzling, irreverent biography of the iconic and iconoclastic Barney Frank, one of the first gay and out U.S. congressmen and a frontline defender of civil rights. The author, Eric Orner, is a former Congressional aide to Frank and the acclaimed composer of The Mostly Unfabulous Social Life of Ethan Green, one of the country’s most popular and longest-running gay comic strips. Orner has also published comic strips and illustrations in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, San Francisco Chronicle, and The New Republic.

There’s a new Monthly Show at Martuni’s, San Francisco’s Piano Bar, on the Last Sunday each Month. Join Carly Ozard and special guest performers from the drag, comedy, theatre, and nightlife communities—featuring musical theatre, rock, pop, and original music with Barry Lloyd on piano. First show is January 29, 7 pm, 4 Valencia. https://www.carlyozard.com/shows

Sister Dana sez, “Here’s a cheer for Congress: ‘Raise the debt ceiling! Raise the roof! No negotiations! Whoop whoop whoop’!”

KREWE DE KINQUE held a big benefit at the Midnight Sun on January 21 with the only CHINESE NEW YEAR PARTY in the Castro! We celebrated the YEAR of the RABBIT with truly appropriate props including antique Chinese drums, wooden bucket for tips, red and gold garlands, red tea lights on all tables, fortune cookies, and more. KdK King Gary Virginia worked his bunny-tail off to do this. Reigning Krewe de Kinque King Mark Hankin (who is also 2023 Mr. SF Eagle Leather) was our hunky emcee. Performers included sensational chanteuse Carly Ozard, Reigning KdK Queen Tawdry Hepburnn, King John Weber, Queen Kelly Rose, Queen Christina Ashton, and Candi Mint. KdK Queen VII Sister Dana wore a dragon habit, and properly hopped all over the joint in joy! Gung Hay Fat Choy!

Sister Dana sez, “Oscar nominations have been revealed. Let’s hope we can really ‘Gay it up’ at the Ceremony on March 12!”

Published on January 26, 2023