Sixteen Accomplished LGBTQ+ Latine Women Leaders & Allies Were Celebrated in the Mission at Sold-Out Event

Photos by Michael Kirschne

The Second Annual Honoring Bay Area LGBTQ+ Latine Women Leaders & Allies, presented by the San Francisco Bay Times, took place on October 30, 2026, at CANA (Cultura y Arte Nativa de las Americas) in the heart of the Mission District of San Francisco. The sold-out event was co-emceed by Olga Talamante and Rev. Miguel Bustos with key support from Viviana “Viva” Paredes, who was one of last year’s honorees.

The 2026 award recipients were Vanessa Camarena-Arredondo, María Cora, Baylee DeCastro, Diane Felix, Tisha Floratos-Silano, Dr. Estela Reyes Garcia, Vanessa Gonzalez, Esperanza Macias, Felicia Maria Medina, Maria Medina-Serafin, Carmen de Monteflores, Irene Pérez, Jess Sabogal, Robán San Miguel, Patricia Thumas, and M. Zamora. Information about each of the honorees is in the October 22, 2026, issue of the San Francisco Bay Times (https://bit.ly/4BKYjwA).

DJ Olga T, just days after the 30th Anniversary party of Mango at El Rio, provided incredible music that had many dancing. Since several of this year’s honorees are renowned musicians, a few sang during their memorable acceptance speeches. Assessor-Recorder Joaquin Torres, Supervisor Jackie Fielder, President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors Rafael Mandelman, and Moisés Garcia—representing the Office of Mayor Daniel Lurie—attended and presented honors to the awardees. Roberto Hernández of CANA also spoke and welcomed guests.

Numerous LGBTQ+ community leaders were additionally in attendance including Juanita MORE!, Imani Rupert-Gordon, Jupiter Peraza, Jennfer Valles, Ani Rivera, and many more.

There was a special energy in the room for multiple reasons. It was the eve of Halloween and game 7 of the WNBA finals and, with leaders of the Golden State Valkyries and Warriors present, there was great anticipation for the then hoped-for victory that became reality the next night. It was also just days before Election Day, and the event occurred during the week of Dolores Huerta’s passing. Since several participants knew Huerta personally, the Two-Spirit ceremony at the end led by Jess Santos to recognize the legacy of honoree Dr. Estela Reyes Garcia also included recognition of Huerta.

Delicious gourmet food was provided by Sabores Komali, and the bar—tended with gusto by the multi-talented Juan Davila and Leticia Lopezz of the Bay Times—offered a selection of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from sponsors 1800 Tequila and V. Sattui Winery. The venue was beautifully decorated with colorful papel picado, flowers, candlelit arrangements, and even sweet loaves of pan de muerto for El Día de los Muertos.

The event was a benefit for the San Francisco Bay Times and Somos Familia. On December 11, 2026, Talamante and the publishers of the Bay Times will present the resulting check from the fundraising to representatives of Somos Familia at the Bay Times’ annual holiday party with the Golden Gate Business Association at the SF LGBT Center.

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Honoring Bay Area LGBTQ+ Latine Women Leaders & Allies

Published on November 5, 2026