Solidarity Dinner for Asian, Black, and LGBTQI+ Communities Helped Kick Off Pride Month

On Tuesday, June 5, 2023, the San Francisco Department on the Status of Women, in partnership with Asian Women’s Shelter, Black Women Revolt Against Domestic Violence, the Office of Transgender Initiatives, and the Human Rights Commission, hosted a solidarity dinner entitled Asian & Black Pride: Building Community Solidarity One Meal at a Time at the Chorus Hall at 30 Otis Street in San Francisco.

“Now more than ever, our beautiful and diverse communities must come together to break down barriers, strengthen relationships, and build coalitions to make sure that justice and equality for everyone can be truly realized,” said Kimberly Ellis, Director of the Department on the Status of Women. “United we stand and divided we fall. Our department will continue to serve as a convener—bridging gaps, finding solutions, and bringing people together in solidarity around our shared values.”

The dinner’s primary purpose was to bring together people from all walks of life within communities that have historically been pitted against each other, oftentimes resulting in misunderstanding, mistrust, and fear. A five-course fusion meal was curated by Chef Eva Morris—head Chef at Voodoo Love—and lauded personal Chef Monica Lee.

Published on July 13, 2023