SoulCycle Veteran Thea O’Dell Named New Studio Manager of Castro Location





SoulCycle Castro is more than just a workout. It’s a sanctuary. Each class rides together as a pack in candlelit studios to the rhythm of one-of-a-kind playlists. They’re coached by legendary instructors who aim to motivate and challenge. SoulCycle’s signature 45-minute, indoor cycling classes are designed to strengthen the mind, body, and soul with instructors who will coach riders through distinct sections of climbs, sprints, choreography, weights, and their iconic soulful moment.

The Castro studio opened in June 2015 and celebrates their community that’s been with them from the beginning, as well as the new faces they welcome through their doors daily. Thea O’Dell, the new Studio Manager of SoulCycle Castro, is also ready to bring her energy and experience to the team and community.

Her Soul story started in 2016 when she relocated to the Bay Area to help open SoulCycle Walnut Creek›s studio and eventually assist in managing SoulCycle Union Street. Since then, she pursued a career in recruiting and talent management in the financial services vertical before finding her way back to where it all started: SoulCycle.

Her passion for community, leadership, and embracing change is something she was looking for in her career pivot, and she knew SoulCycle wouldn’t just support this but celebrate it. O’Dell is looking forward to meeting more of the Castro community with open arms (and open studio doors) at SoulCycle—she’ll never say no to learning a new dance move in the lobby, a candid Polaroid photo opportunity, or talking to riders about why they love SoulCycle!

Published on October 23, 2025