Sparking the Next Chapter Together

By Aaron Boot-Haury–

July 2025 marked an exciting milestone in the Golden Gate Business Association’s journey. On July 19, our newly formed 12-member Board of Directors spent a full day together in our first in-person retreat of this board term. While we each bring different skills, identities, industries, and lived experiences to the table, nearly all of us are new to the organization; 9 of our 12 board members have served less than two years. That made this retreat especially meaningful, not just for strategic planning, but for building the kind of trust and cohesion that fuels real progress.

We invested our time deeply: getting to know one another, aligning on a shared vision, and mapping out actionable goals to guide us through the next several years. Our planning centered around three priority levels of objectives: those that are Critical to Achieve, Necessary to Achieve, and Nice to Achieve, focusing on key areas like membership engagement, events, partnerships, finance, and governance.

Then we got tactical.

We reimagined our committee structure, clarified responsibilities, and set top priorities for each group. For example:

Membership: We’re undertaking a much-needed cleanup of our membership data—not just to ensure accuracy, but to better understand who our members are, what industries they represent, the size of their businesses, who are their customers, and more. This insight will allow us to be more intentional in how we communicate and design programming that reflects the true makeup of our vibrant business community and their needs. This process will also involve a review of our membership platform and incorporating automation.

Events: We’re building upon the momentum of our Monthly Make Contact events with plans to enhance to finish 2025 strong, and we’re already looking ahead to a bold 2026. Highlights of things in the works include a Pride Month Business Expo, the relaunch of our Business Accelerator Program, additional educational workshops, and new collaborations with other chambers and partner organizations to broaden our reach and increase the frequency of events.

Partnerships: We’re identifying and working through a targeted list of potential and former partners including municipal agencies, sports teams, and corporate allies, and reimagining how we structure sponsorship levels and engagement. We’re committed to creating meaningful, mutually beneficial relationships that align with GGBA’s values and mission.

These actions are the foundation for a GGBA that is more vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive. But here’s the truth: while we now have the roadmap, we’re still a volunteer-run organization, with no paid staff (yet). To truly bring this plan to life, we need your help.

If you’re passionate about planning events, working with partners and corporate sponsors, or welcoming new members to our community, we invite you to join one of our revitalized committees that are open to non-board members:

• Events Committee

• Partnerships/Sponsorship Committee

• Membership Ambassadors

You don’t need to be an expert, and the only requirement is to be a member in good standing and a passion to help us build something great! To get involved, email us at: ec@ggba.com

We’re laying the groundwork for the next chapter of the GGBA. Let’s build it together.

With Pride and Purpose,

Aaron Boot-Haury

President & CEO

Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA)

president@ggba.com

https://www.ggba.com/

GGBA Message from Leadership

Published on July 31, 2025