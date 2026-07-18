Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s 2026 Pride, Politics, and Eggs

By Donna Sachet—

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi hosted her last morning breakfast for her loyal volunteers as an incumbent member of Congress on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at The Academy SF and we were happy to attend along with Gary Virginia at the invitation of Gary McCoy. What an honor it was to be with this dedicated group the day before the San Francisco Pride Parade.

The majority of the morning was spent socializing among this hard-working team, but at 10 am, her daughter Christine Pelosi started and emceed a short program. Dressed in our best Democratic pantsuit and heels, we spoke from the heart about a woman we have gotten to know over decades, most particularly through her participation in the annual Pride Brunch, which ran for 25 successful years, benefiting PRC and honoring the Grand Marshals of the Pride Parade.

Nancy Pelosi attended several times, and, each time, spoke beautifully to our amazed audience. We have watched her work tirelessly for San Francisco in Washington, D.C., and tried to make sure she felt appreciated. Gary Virginia then spoke of the great many awards and recognitions she has received for her tremendous work, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and international awards as well. He added a bit of humor when mentioning her previous position as Congressional Whip and his previous title as Mr. SF Leather, much to everyone’s amusement.





Kim Tavaglione, Executive Director of the San Francisco Labor Council, then spoke powerfully about Pelosi’s firm support of labor and commended the commitment of the volunteers assembled. Finally, Gary McCoy shared some very personal memories of his time working with Pelosi and the thrill of learning from her. Surely she felt the love in the room and the appreciation that surrounded her.

She closed out the program with thanks to all the speakers and audience and with her words demonstrated why so many admire her. Of special meaning to us, she spoke of a time she was about to be photographed with several drag queens. Some of those around questioned the wisdom of such a photograph, but she strongly corrected them, saying that she was proud to represent a large and diverse community. She has frequently said that, when speaking to opponents about the LGBTQ+ community, she is not asking that we be tolerated, but that we be celebrated.

Her gratitude to all of her loyal volunteers was evident, recognizing that their phone calls, door-to-door visits, and more often made the difference in campaigning. She also recognized and reiterated her endorsements of her daughter Christine Pelosi, Connie Chan, front row and center, and Gary McCoy in their upcoming campaigns. Finally, she graciously recognized Nate Bourg and Paul Miller of The Academy SF for hosting the event.

Few members of Congress have played such a momentous role in the business of government or risen to the level of national leadership that she has. Nancy Pelosi’s impact will be felt for generations. And we will be forever grateful for her kind and gracious attention, both personally and to our LGBTQ+ community.













Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Donna’s Chronicles

Published on July 16, 2026