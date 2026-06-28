Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Pride, Politics, and Eggs’

Images by Michael Kirschner

At The Academy SF on June 27, 2026, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi held her annual Pride, Politics, and Eggs celebration during Pride Weekend in San Francisco.

The event was covered by ABC7 News and the San Francisco Bay Times, with Bay Times columnist Donna Sachet and photographer Michael Kirschner among those who attended.

Throughout her nearly four-decade career in Congress, Speaker Emerita Pelosi has been a trailblazing champion for LGBTQ+ rights, establishing a record of advocacy long before it entered the political mainstream. In her very first floor speech in 1987, she boldly declared her intention to fight the HIV/AIDS epidemic, later securing hundreds of millions of dollars in domestic and global funding for care, prevention, and research.

During her historic speakership, she steered landmark civil rights victories through the House, including the historic repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” in 2010 and the passage of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.

An early and vocal opponent of the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), Pelosi later led the legislative charge to pass the Respect for Marriage Act in 2022, which codified federal protections for same-sex marriage. Furthermore, she consistently rejected efforts to exclude transgender protections from civil rights bills, forcefully advanced the Equality Act through the House, and has maintained a near-perfect lifetime rating on the Human Rights Campaign’s Congressional Scorecard.

Her dedication to, and affection for, the LGBTQ+ community were in evidence at the Pride, Politics, and Eggs event that was also a celebration of the birthday of Gary McCoy, who is a District 8 Supervisor candidate. McCoy formerly served as Senior Congressional Aide, Political Director, and manager of the “Save Our Health Care” campaign for Speaker Emerita Pelosi.

Others who attended the Pride event included Gary Virginia, Leslie Katz, Kory Powell-McCoy, Connie Chan (who is running for Congress and has been endorsed by Speaker Emerita Pelosi, Christine Pelosi, and Academy co-owners Nate Bourg and Paul Miller.

Speaker Emerita Pelosi has stated that she will retire at the end of her term, in early 2027, but it is hoped that she will continue the tradition of her annual Pride, Politics, and Eggs event. More information about this event will be included in the July 16, 2026, issue of the San Francisco Bay Times.