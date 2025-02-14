Speaking to Your Soul 2.13.25

By Elisa Quinzi–

The planet Mars is beaming at extra wattage now, activating our inner warrior. We are being prodded to take a stand for something. Pioneering astrologer Dane Rudhyar suggested that we are each born from perfect intelligence to answer a specific need with our specific wiring. In 2025, and amplified right now, we can either react to current events, or we can tune into our soul’s code—our specific blueprint—and take responsibility for the power granted us while we are here. The longer we gaze at the mirror, the more hypnotized we are into believing that the reflection is all that exists. We therefore greatly benefit from giving our own inner warrior a higher vision to carry out. It’s time to step out with all the eagerness that comes from answering the call of one’s destiny. A paradigm shift is imminent. Mars doesn’t wait for permission, nor for a vote. It thrusts its sword and pierces the veil.

ARIES (March 21–April 19)

Notice the openings around you. Consider that there are times to act and times to hold back. Adapt to your surroundings while you channel your fire toward a worthy creative vision. The whole of the universe is holding you up.

TAURUS (April 20–May 20)

You are a master manifester. Physical reality is your medium. You’ve been around long enough now to see how it works, so it is time to get cooking. Come show us what’s good.

GEMINI (May 21–June 20)

To avoid spreading yourself too thin, commit to your values and engage only with those activities and projects that align with your ideal vision. You can make real progress now.

CANCER (June 21–July 22)

As a custodian of the new earth, you have a special sense for the love and care that are needed. People are drawn to you and what you offer. Healthy boundaries allow the right people into your inner circle. Then you can love without risk of draining your life energy.

LEO (July 23–August 22)

Your light reaches across the universe. Your focus cuts away everything that isn’t pure essence. Do not censor yourself to be accepted or validated. The world desperately needs your authentic innocence and genuine joy.

VIRGO (August 23–September 22)

The stories about what you can’t do have grown tiresome. Give voice to what you can do. You bring order to your corner of the great chaos. The degree your vessel is clear, a great power flows through you, directing your every move.

LIBRA (September 23–October 22)

Your soul’s intention in this lifetime is to bring harmony to your surroundings. Don’t confuse harmonizing with settling. What you have to offer the collective needs bold decisive action behind it. So, put on your cape and trust in the power you have to make a difference.

SCORPIO (October 23–November 21)

Your perspective of the world has become far too narrow. No one is better equipped for breaking through layers of illusion than you, Scorpio. Keep your laser-strength focus on stripping away your own blinders and the universe will open up for you beyond your expectations.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 21)

You best utilize your inner warrior now by courageously facing your fears. Doing so will uncover clues that help you find the meaning you seek on your quest. Deep diving will strengthen your ability to see in the dark.

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19)

Lessons arise around independence and freedom of spirit within the context of relationship. How are you separate from the reflection? What can you bring in the spirit of unity?

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 18)

Assert yourself around sculpting your day according to your wants and your higher truth. As your day unfoldds, so shall your life be. There is power available for you to start new routines that are in closer alignment with your ideals.

PISCES (February 19–March 20)

At this stage of the journey, what’s needed is a fuller embodiment of the Great Spirit that sent you. Life lived as such is no longer lived in fear, but in a strength of trust that inspires bold action.

Published on February 13, 2025