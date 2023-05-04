Spring Really Is Here at Last

By Joanie Juster–

This past winter was the longest and coldest (by San Francisco standards) I can remember in over four decades. But after a couple of false starts, spring really is here! All those atmospheric rivers we endured have turned the landscape lush and green, and colorful flowers are putting on a show everywhere. They remind us that despite problems and conflicts all around us, there is beauty everywhere if you just look for it. Stop and smell the roses. They really are lovely.

First, the News

The news from too many states continues to be awful, as right-wing state and local governments continue their brutal legislative attacks on transgender people, drag performers, LGBTQ+ people in general, and the rights of young people to read books about any of the aforementioned. Try as I might, I can’t keep up with the hateful and harmful legislation pouring out of Florida—but Florida is far from alone.

Not wanting to be left out of the “Most Hate-Filled State” contest, Missouri just became the first state to essentially ban gender-affirming care for trans people of any age. The state’s Republican attorney general, Andrew Bailey, issued an emergency rule on April 13 to all trans people in Missouri, which was set to go into effect on April 27 before a state judge temporarily blocked it. As reported in PinkNews, the draconian rule would not only make it nearly impossible for any resident of Missouri to receive gender-affirming care, but it also would encourage Missourians to report medical professionals they believe are providing care.

This blatant attempt to erase trans people from their state is being challenged: the ACLU, Lambda Legal, National Center for Lesbian Rights, GLBTQ Legal Advocates, and Human Rights Campaign issued a joint statement, declaring: “This is a dangerous and unprecedented escalation in the assault on evidence-based health care for transgender people … . It is also a blatant attempt to strip transgender people of equal protection under the law and to subject them to intrusive government surveillance and control.” Don’t be surprised if other red states follow suit. Read more about this bill and the efforts to overturn it here: https://tinyurl.com/PinkMo

Action Alert: Help Secure Funding for HIV & LGBTQ+ Communities

San Francisco AIDS Foundation’s HIV Advocacy Network (HAN) has launched a campaign to advocate for critical funding in the San Francisco budget for HIV housing and healthcare investments. They are seeking funding in the city budget for essential services including HIV housing subsidies, mental health support for long-term survivors, intensive case management for people living with HIV and AIDS, support for HV service organizations, safer consumption sites, and preserving the HIV care safety net.

How can you help? They are looking for volunteers to help write effective op-eds and letters to the editor that highlight the importance of HIV housing and healthcare investments in the city budget.

To this end, they are holding an online Grassroots Activists Workshop on Tuesday, May 9, from 6–7 pm to train volunteers, providing them with the necessary tools and strategies to craft compelling arguments, target specific audiences, and navigate the submission process. Volunteers of all sorts—community members, frontline workers, seasoned activists—are encouraged to attend this workshop. This is a great opportunity to receive training in important skills from the experienced advocates and communicators who will be leading the workshop, and to hone your skills so you can use your voice effectively in advocating for important issues. Register for the workshop via Eventbrite here: https://tinyurl.com/HANwkshp

Sad News for Book Lovers

For those of us who love books, the closing of a bookstore is like a death in the family. When the Alexander Book Company on 2nd Street announced that it was closing its doors for good on April 28, it felt like one of the last pieces of the soul of downtown San Francisco was disappearing. Opened in 1990 by siblings Bonnie and Michael Stuppin, Alexander Book Company was a beacon of light among its Financial District neighbors, providing not just books, but also community.

There are plenty of places to eat along 2nd Street, but Alexander Book Company fed the soul—organizing book groups like Sister Circle, partnering with Trees for the Future to plant trees for every book sold (628,424 so far!), hosting readings, and, every day, providing a friendly, welcoming space for everyone. Unfortunately, the lack of foot traffic in the Financial District since the pandemic has made it too hard for small family-run businesses like this to remain viable, and this store’s closing is a loss for our city.

If you love books, support your local independent bookstore. Amazon doesn’t support communities the way local booksellers do. And while you’re visiting your local bookstore, expand your mind by buying a few banned books.

Women in Sports at The Academy SF

When Title IX was passed in 1972, it opened up a world of opportunities in the world of sports for female athletes. But challenges still remain for female athletes, and especially for LGBTQ+ athletes. On May 11, The Academy SF is presenting a forum featuring two women with long and distinguished careers in sports journalism: San Francisco Chronicle Giants beat writer Susan Slusser and Christina Kahrl, editor of the Chronicle’s Sporting Green. This should be a fascinating evening: https://tinyurl.com/SSCKAC

Drag for Democracy

In these times when drag performers are under attack around the country, local drag artists are working overtime to fight for the rights of people everywhere. On Saturday, May 20, the League of Women Voters of San Francisco and the League of Women Voters of California are joining forces to present a festive evening of drag performances to support the vital work LWV does daily: strengthening our democracy for everyone, and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and equity. The event will also present awards to Honey Mahogany, Matt Foreman, California Senator Scott Wiener, and Councilmember Carol Wysinger, with special guest Erika Ishii hosting. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/DragLWV

Castro Country Club to Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Forty years of making a substantial difference in people’s lives is an achievement worth celebrating. Castro Country Club is inviting the community to help them celebrate their 40th anniversary at a celebration picnic in the AIDS Memorial Grove on Sunday, May 7. The event will feature a free catered picnic-style lunch, a speaker or two, then dancing on the lawn to tunes provided by DJ Charlotte The Baronness. Come eat, mingle, dance, and show your thanks to Castro Country Club for being a cornerstone of the community for 40 years. https://tinyurl.com/CCC4023

Happy Anniversary, LEATHER & LGBTQ Cultural District!

Speaking of anniversaries, the LEATHER & LGBTQ Cultural District is celebrating their fifth year of serving the community with an Audacious Anniversary Party on Saturday, May 6. And “Audacious” seems an appropriate adjective: the free community event will feature MCs Lance Holman and Alotta Boutté, burlesque performances, ambient suspension bondage by Twisted Windows, a Brazen Runway featuring fetish gear, demos by The Exiles, ONYX Northwest, House of Kush, Service Pups of San Francisco, and BLUF SF, with performances by Ryan Patrick Welsh, John Weber with Kippy Marks, and much more. Beats by DJ Fawks, and MamaBear’s Kitchen will be providing tasty treats. Audacious Anniversary 5 will take place at the Folsom Street Foundry at 1425 Folsom Street, from 6–10 pm. More info: https://tinyurl.com/LLCD5

As if that weren’t enough anniversary celebrations in one day, the Audacious Anniversary Party is being held right after the Bare Chest Calendar Finals Contest that same afternoon. Contestants will by vying for the honor of being on the 40th anniversary edition of the Calendar, which raises significant funds each year for PRC’s Emergency Financial Assistance fund. Come cheer on the contestants at DNA Lounge from 3–6:30 pm. More: https://tinyurl.com/BCC4023

The District also recently raised a record amount for the PRC Emergency Financial Assistance fund at their annual Golden Dildeaux Awards, presenting a ceremonial check for $18,000. The folks at the District have been working nonstop for their community, so stop by Audacious Anniversary 5 on May 6 to celebrate, and thank them.

Frameline: Calling All VolunQueers and Hosts

Frameline47 is just around the corner, and they are asking for help. As the longest-running, largest, and most widely-recognized LGBTQ+ film exhibition event in the world, it draws a huge audience from around the world. The festival is not only a major artistic achievement, but also a mind-boggling logistical feat, running for 11 consecutive days (this year June 14 through 24), at multiple venues, featuring well over 100 films plus live events. An undertaking of this magnitude would not be possible without significant support from the community it serves.

They are asking for two kinds of help: volunteers to help with a variety of roles including box office, event staff, and ushers, and hosts to provide housing and hospitality for visiting filmmakers. Frameline is offering enticing perks for both volunteers and hosts, but the real perk is being an up-close part of the Festival experience as part of the Frameline family. Sign up here: https://tinyurl.com/FL23VH

Coming Up Soon

Tune in next time for news about Page Hodel’s JOYRide opening at the White Horse Bar in Oakland, Project Nunway, and the epic Heklina memorial that will take on Castro Street. Until then, enjoy the spring flowers!

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

