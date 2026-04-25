Spring Rides and a 50th Anniversary Party Ahead

By Kate Brown—

Spring has already brought San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® (DOBTM) plenty to celebrate with two beautiful rides behind us, an exciting May ride ahead, and a 50th anniversary celebration around the corner.

Our March ride brought together East Bay and San Francisco riders, who met in San Francisco before heading north across the Golden Gate Bridge and up the coast to Hog Island Oyster Company. There, our riders from Lake County joined us for a relaxing lunch of raw and barbecued oysters before we continued on to Sonoma.

Kate Brown

PHOTO BY RINK

In Sonoma we attended a screening of Beyond the Rainbow, presented by Sonoma Valley Pride at the Sebastiani Theater. Following the documentary was a panel discussion featuring Suzanne Ford, Nguyen Pham, and the film’s director Antonio Contreras. The film offered a power look at the personal journeys of Ford and Pham, while the panel invited all of us to reflect on what it means to stand up in the moment, carry a movement forward, and be allies for one another.

Our April ride was just as memorable. Road Captain Maria led us on a “vineyards to views” ride in gorgeous weather. East Bay and San Francisco riders gathered in Vallejo, then rode up to Napa where we were joined by our Lake County riders. From there, we traveled along Silverado Trail to Lake Hennessey and then on to the northwestern corner of Lake Berryessa. After taking in the lake views, we made our way down to Fairfield for a late lunch with patch-holders Michelle and Clara from Sacramento. It was one of those perfect spring riding days that remind us exactly why we love being out on the road together.

San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® stopped to enjoy the

views at Lake Berryessa (April 18, 2026).

DYKES ON BIKES® PHOTO

Looking ahead, our May ride will take place on May 2, 2026, as part of the 20th annual International Female Rider Day, when womxn riders across the world come together for a powerful day of visibility, presence, and riding in solidarity. Maria has planned a route through the Sacramento Delta, including several ferry crossings along the way. We are hoping the weather is just as gorgeous for May as it was for our March and April rides.

We are also eagerly looking ahead to April 24, when the San Francisco Bay Times and Rikki’s Women’s Sports Bar will co-host a 50th Anniversary celebration and fundraiser in honor of the San Francisco Dykes on Bikes®. It will be held during Lesbian Visibility Week, and the evening promises to be a very special gathering, with some incredible raffle and auction prizes. The event will begin at 6 pm, and seating is first come, first-served, so guests are encouraged to arrive early.

(right) San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® gathered in front of the Sebastiani Theater, which they went to for a screening of Beyond the Rainbow presented by Sonoma Valley Pride (March 15, 2026).

We are deeply grateful to our co-hosts, the San Francisco Bay Times and Rikki’s, for helping us mark this milestone year. As we celebrate 50 years of riding, visibility, and dyke dignity, we are excited for what lies ahead and proud to keep moving forward together.

Kate Brown, Ph.D., is the President of San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® Women’s Motorcycle Contingent. https://www.dykesonbikes.org/

50th Anniversary of Dykes on Bikes®

Published on April 23, 2026