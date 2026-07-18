St. Anthony’s Participates in I Love Tenderloin Week 2026 and SF’s First One City Day

I Love Tenderloin Week—a neighborhood-wide celebration of the people, small businesses, and places that make the district one of San Francisco’s most diverse and vibrant communities—took place this year from June 21–27, 2026. This year’s events included The Taste of the Tenderloin Food Crawl (a self-guided neighborhood crawl featuring 12 participating restaurants with special tastings), Beats & Brews (live outdoor sets from local DJs alongside free morning coffee and pastries), outdoor dance performances, cleanups, and more.

One of the week’s most popular events was a free Ice Cream Social for children and families hosted by St. Anthony’s on the Golden Gate Greenway on June 24. In addition to free ice cream served from a Mister Softee truck, there were games, a fire truck, and other family-friendly activities.

Community leaders and partners of the event included Mayor Daniel Lurie, St. Anthony’s CEO Dr. Larry Kwan, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Supervisor Bilal Mahmood, and the San Francisco Department of Public Health Director Daniel Tsai.

Dr. Kwan and his team shared: “For St. Anthony’s, the social continues an ongoing effort to create safe, welcoming public space for the Tenderloin’s youngest residents and to invite all San Franciscans to experience the neighborhood’s character for themselves.”

On July 11, St. Anthony’s was also involved in One City Day, San Francisco’s first-ever citywide day of service led by Mayor Daniel Lurie and First Lady Becca Prowda. They both helped serve meals at St. Anthony’s Dining Room. Dr. Kwan spoke at a kickoff event. Supervisor Mahmood helped volunteers with a block beautification effort, and there was a backpack drive with volunteers from St. Anthony’s and Dolby to fill 400 back-to-school backpacks for Tenderloin youth. https://www.stanthonysf.org/





Published on July 16, 2026