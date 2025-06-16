Standing With Pride: Honoring Those Who Never Wavered

By Suzanne Ford–

As we celebrate the 55th anniversary of San Francisco Pride, we do so in a different cultural and corporate environment. Pride organizations throughout the nation are facing the reality that sponsors are backing away—not always with an explanation, and sometimes with little more than a quiet email goodbye.

That’s been our experience at SF Pride too. The past few months have meant difficult discussions, painful compromises, and a constant question: Who’s still going to be with us when it’s not easy or convenient?

Fortunately, we have our answer. And it’s powerful.

Companies such as Alaska Airlines, Kaiser Permanente, and Gilead Sciences haven’t blinked. If anything, they’ve doubled down. They didn’t show up for the photo opportunity or the press release. They showed up for their LGBTQ+ employees, their consumers, and this city. They get that Pride is not a moment for brand—it’s a commitment to uphold equity and visibility, particularly when both are in peril.

SFO, the airport of San Francisco, was a first-time sponsor this year. And Levi’s came back after two years away, proof that it’s possible for real relationships to be rekindled. Salesforce stepped up its support in the beginning of the year with no publicity or strings attached. These aren’t corporate check writers. These are companies making a statement: that in San Francisco, standing up for LGBTQ+ rights isn’t just doing the right thing; it’s doing business.

We are grateful beyond the boardrooms.

Small businesses such as Hot Cookie, Welcome Castro, and Grace at Lobby Bar didn’t hesitate to pitch in. They don’t want headlines. They’re part of the community. They see us daily. And their kindness, particularly in a down economy, says a lot. In March, when some big businesses suddenly dropped out, we raised the alarm. The subsequent publicity set off a phenomenal response—from individuals donating online to long-time donors who gave more. Two community foundations, the San Francisco Foundation and the St. Francis Foundation, came through with essential funding. We even got calls from individuals who had never donated before but felt they needed to do something.

That kind of grassroots groundswell reminded us all why Pride has always been of and for the people.

But it’s not all rosy.

Some companies still quietly donate behind the scenes—helping financially, but too fearful to appear on our sponsor list. In today’s political climate, even the act of supporting LGBTQ+ communities can attract controversy. I don’t condone that fear, but I do acknowledge it. And while I’ll always advocate for bold, public support, I also understand that change often happens incrementally. A private donation today may be the first step toward public courage tomorrow. What I won’t do is forget who vanished when it counted—or who stepped up anyway.

Let’s be real: this isn’t cancel culture. This is about accountability. This is about recognizing who is genuinely invested in the fabric of this city and who uses Pride as just another marketing checkbox. At SF Pride, we do radical inclusion. That includes leaving space for individuals—and companies—to grow, to reflect, and yes, to return.

But coming back takes more than signing a check. It takes demonstrating that you’ve done the work and that your values align with ours. If a business returns with clear-eyed intention and a willingness to make things right by our people, we’ll have that discussion.

In the meantime, we’ll celebrate those who stayed.

They’ve ensured that our celebration goes on with resilience and pride, that our resistance marches with confidence down Market Street, and that our message—of love, visibility, and unapologetic truth—rings out louder than ever.

To every sponsor, supporter, and neighbor who chose solidarity over silence: thank you. You didn’t just support Pride. You stood for something. And in 2025, that’s a powerful thing.

Suzanne Ford is the Executive Director of San Francisco Pride.

Published on June 12, 2025