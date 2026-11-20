State Senator Scott Wiener Participated in Congressional New Member Orientation in D.C.

In November 2026, congressmember-elect Scott Wiener stood at the podium in the U.S. House of Representatives chamber at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

SCOTT WIENER/FACEBOOK

Just days after State Senator Scott Wiener won the election to replace retiring Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi in the U.S. House of Representatives, he traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in new member orientation. There he met with other newly elected LGBTQ+ members of Congress, such as Jeremy Moss of Michigan and Cait Conley of New York, and they posed for a photo outside the Capitol. The orientation took place from November 8–18.

During this time, Senator Wiener and the other newly elected members participated in a Freshman Room Lottery to determine their office spaces in House Office Buildings surrounding the Capitol.” They also went through trainings and briefings on office setup, payroll, benefits, ethics and disclosure rules, guidance for handling constituent requests, and staffing and committee strategies. They additionally had a Floor Primer on how to cast votes at the House floor, and attended leadership and caucus events.

State Senator Scott Wiener joined other newly-elected openly LGBTQ+ members of Congress in front of the U.S. Capitol in November 2026. SOULSEEDS/FACEBOOK

Senator Wiener will assume office and take his seat in the House on January 3, 2027. The San Francisco Bay Times congratulates him and all of the other newly elected LGBTQ+ members of Congress. https://sd11.senate.ca.gov/

Published on November 19, 2026