Statement by Widow Sheds Light on the Life and Legacy of Renée Nicole Good (1988–2026)

Renée Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent on January 7, 2026, sparking nationwide protests, was an award-winning poet, musician, and writer. In recent years, she was dedicated to being a stay-at-home parent to her 6-year-old son with her wife Rebecca “Becca” Good. From a previous marriage she also had two older children, ages 12 and 14, who now live with their biological father.

In 2020, Renée won the Academy of American Poets Prize for her poem “On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs,” which explores reconciling science and faith. The poem may be read in its entirety at https://bit.ly/4sKqfw7

More recently, Renée and her wife were part of an effort to document and resist ICE activity through an informal network that trains participants to use whistles to warn others of ICE presence, to know their rights, and more. There are several other loosely structured such groups here in the Bay Area.

Becca referenced the whistles in the statement that she released following the shooting of her wife:

“First, I want to extend my gratitude to all the people who have reached out from across the country and around the world to support our family. This kindness of strangers is the most fitting tribute because if you ever encountered my wife, Renée Nicole Macklin Good, you know that above all else, she was kind. In fact, kindness radiated out of her.

Renée sparkled. She literally sparkled. I mean, she didn’t wear glitter but I swear she had sparkles coming out of her pores. All the time. You might think it was just my love talking but her family said the same thing. Renée was made of sunshine.

Renée lived by an overarching belief: there is kindness in the world and we need to do everything we can to find it where it resides and nurture it where it needs to grow. Renée was a Christian who knew that all religions each the same essential truth: we are here to love each other, care for each other, and keep each other safe and whole.

Like people have done across place and time, we moved to make a better life for ourselves. We chose Minnesota to make our home. Our whole extended road trip here, we held hands in the car while our son drew all over the windows to pass the time and the miles.

What we found when we got here was a vibrant and welcoming community, we made friends and spread joy. And while any place we were together was home, there was a strong shared sense here in Minneapolis that we were looking out for each other. Here, I had finally found peace and safe harbor. That has been taken from me forever.

We were raising our son to believe that no matter where you come from or what you look like, all of us deserve compassion and kindness. Renée lived this belief every day. She is pure love. She is pure joy. She is pure sunshine.

On Wednesday, January 7th, we stopped to support our neighbors. We had whistles. They had guns.

Renée leaves behind three extraordinary children; the youngest is just six years old and already lost his father. I am now left to raise our son and to continue teaching him, as Renée believed, that there are people building a better world for him. That the people who did this had fear and anger in their hearts, and we need to show them a better way.

We thank you for the privacy you are granting our family as we grieve. We thank you for ensuring that Renée’s legacy is one of kindness and love. We honor her memory by living her values: rejecting hate and choosing compassion, turning away from fear and pursuing peace, refusing division and knowing we must come together to build a world where we all come home safe to the people we love.”

Be Good

Published on January 15, 2026