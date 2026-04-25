Statements From National and International Chapters During the 50th Anniversary Year of the San Francisco Dykes on Bikes®

The San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® Women’s Motorcycle Contingent, founded in 1976, is the “Mother Chapter” of chapters that have since been established throughout the U.S. and internationally. Each is unique, reflecting the talents of members and the distinctiveness of the particular location, yet all are united by a shared basic mission that manifests the spirit of empowerment for all LBGTQIA+ communities.

Here, leaders and members of the mentioned chapters offer thoughts during this 50th Anniversary year of the San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® Women’s Motorcycle Contingent.

Dykes on Bikes® Boise

Dykes on Bikes Boise, an official chapter of Dykes on Bikes®, was officially formed in March of 2026. Being in the conservative state of Idaho, it was a rough start. We received lots of hateful comments, but it was totally worth it to find the few strong individuals to get the chapter going. The Boise chapter is committed to creating a safe environment for everyone by connecting isolated queer communities across Idaho. We are in the beginning stages of the chapter, but we are a dedicated group that is ready to show Idaho and the world what Dykes on Bikes® is all about. We look forward to making an impact in the community and connecting with other chapters near and far. See y’all in San Francisco for this year’s Pride!

Dykes on Bikes® Rehoboth Beach (Delaware)

The Dykes on Bikes Rehoboth Beach offers a different terrain—one where visibility lands closer, faster, and without distance.

There is no blending into the crowd here. Every ride is local. Every appearance is relational. The same people who see the chapter at Pride see them again at the grocery store or a stoplight. Visibility doesn’t turn off. DOBRB builds impact through consistent, recognizable presence over time.

At each gathering, we give supporters dyke road names—and they light up introducing themselves that way every time they see us again.

Rehoboth Beach adds another layer. As a long-standing LGBTQ+ destination, it brings a steady flow of visitors—some familiar with the legacy, others encountering it up close for the first time. The chapter is both a local anchor and national touchpoint.

It is also a retiree community. Older residents stop, watch, and share stories—recalling the first time they saw Dykes on Bikes® and what it meant. Recognition becomes memory, and memory becomes something felt again.

DOBRB is education-forward, training riders to be leaders who move with skill, discipline, and accountability. In a small state, the community learns what the patch means by how it’s worn. The message is clear: we ride fast, and we love harder.

San Francisco established the visibility. Delaware makes it personal.





Dykes on Bikes® London

London Dykes on Bikes® has had a short but colorful history, and not always in a good way. The first time we led the Pride in London was in 2018 when we won Best Newcomers and we have been part of the parade ever since except during the COVID years when it was canceled, like all other things. We are currently a very small group focused on sistahood. We’re rebuilding slowly and our aim is always to be a trustworthy, kind, friendly, and inclusive organization.

Dykes on Bikes® Rhein-Weser (Germany)

We are Germany’s only officially recognized Dykes on Bikes™ chapter, and we are visible and active. In 2024, we were named among the Top 10 for the Bike Woman of the Year 2026 award (presented by bike & business), which recognizes outstanding women and initiatives in the motorcycle industry.

Last year, we honored renowned German soul singer, songwriter, and entertainer Esther Filly with an honorary membership in the chapter. She is the creator of her own musical style, “Ridstyle,” which is a blend of soul, pop, jazz, and Motown that represents freedom, joy, and self-determination. Our collaboration with her has resulted in the anthem “Ride With Pride – 50 Years Dykes on Bikes.” Produced through her label Wolkenschloss, the song is more than music; it is a powerful expression of identity and empowerment. The anthem represents a community that is loud, visible, and proud—on the road and beyond. Listen to it here: https://bit.ly/41KExR8

Dykes on Bikes® Townsville (Australia)

Newly founded in late 2025, the Townsville chapter of Dykes on Bikes® was established in regional North Queensland, more than 1,000 miles from the nearest chapter. Distance shapes our experience, as does the cultural landscape we ride within.

In a community where visibility can still carry risk, our presence matters. When we ride, we are part of the streets, the events, and the everyday life of this region. For some, that visibility offers recognition. For others, it provides a sense of possibility—a sign that there is space here for them too.

Our chapter is grounded in community connection, courage, kindness, and respect. These values guide how we engage with each other and with the wider community. We aim to be steady, visible, and inclusive in how we show up, whether through local events, advocacy, or simply being present.

As a newly formed chapter, we are building something meaningful in a place where that work carries weight. We are proud to be part of the global Dykes on Bikes® community and to contribute our own regional voice to its 50-year history.

Dykes on Bikes® Winnipeg (Canada)

In a city better known for brutal winters than roaring engines, Dykes on Bikes® Winnipeg brings heat, heart, and horsepower to the Prairies. Based in Winnipeg, the capital of Manitoba—a central Canadian province located between Ontario and Saskatchewan—the group is the only Canadian chapter of this globally recognized movement rooted in 2SLGBTQ+ visibility and protest. They stand out for their uniquely community-driven spirit and prairie resilience.

What makes this group special isn’t just the bikes; it’s the way they show up. Whether leading Pride parades, riding in solidarity for local causes, or providing a visible sense of safety at small-town and rural Pride events, these riders blend activism with approachability. The chapter includes, not only riders, but also dedicated ally and non-riding members who help organize, fundraise, and build community off the road—expanding their impact far beyond the ride itself.

Since 2019, Dykes on Bikes® Winnipeg has raised over $40,000 for the community. Their impact is especially felt through their commitment to education: the group offers post-secondary scholarships and provides bursaries for middle and high school PRISM clubs, supporting the next generation of 2SLGBTQ+ youth.

There’s a distinct prairie practicality to the group. These aren’t fairweather riders—they adapt, organize, and persist through short riding seasons and long, snowy winters.

In Winnipeg, Dykes on Bikes® isn’t just a spectacle. They are a symbol of endurance, chosen family, and unapologetic pride.

Dykes on Bikes® Seattle

The Dykes on Bikes® Seattle chapter is an organization dedicated to empowering and uplifting our Western Washington communities and one another through our advocacy, education, donations, and actions. Our roots run deep in the history of LGBTQIA+ struggles for visibility, inclusion, civil rights, and chosen identity. We honor those who came before us with the creation and defense of queer spaces and the unapologetic ownership of dyke-identified motorcycle culture.

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE DYKES ON BIKES® SEATTLE

Thank you to Kate Brown, Angela Torres, Zephyr, Di Pine, Dori G., Maxine Capner, Jenn Rands, and the members of the mentioned Dykes on Bikes® chapters for contributing to this 50th Anniversary DOB edition of the “San Francisco Bay Times.”

50th Anniversary of Dykes on Bikes®

Published on April 23, 2026