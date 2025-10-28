Stronger Together: Building Economic Power and Unity in the LGBTQ+ Community

By Aaron Boot-Haury –

October is LGBTQ+ History Month, and as a leader of an LGBTQ+ organization, it’s one of the busiest stretches of the year. Over the past few weeks, I have attended the Castro Street Fair, the Horizons Foundation Night of Pride, the Out & Equal Workplace Summit in Seattle, and the GLBT Historical Society’s 40th Annual Reunion fundraiser. And the festivities for the queer high holy day of Halloween are just getting started!

It has been a busy month, but all of these events reaffirmed two truths for me: the attacks against our community from the current administration are real, imminent, and the worst I have seen in my lifetime; and, at the same time, our Bay Area LGBTQ+ organizations—and especially our LGBTQ-owned and allied businesses—are determined to resist, rebuild, and lead together.

In recent months, the threats to our rights have grown more explicit. The Supreme Court ruled in June to allow bans on gender-affirming care for trans youth and now seems likely to outlaw bans on the barbaric practice of conversion therapy. The White House has threatened and acted to revoke or withhold funding from organizations that serve LGBTQ+ people, Additionally, major corporations have been forced to reduce or eliminate their support of our organizations to avoid the financial and regulatory consequences of going against the administration. Our universities are facing intense pressure. They are having to censor, eliminate, or change curriculums to erase the LGBTQ+ community, or risk catastrophic funding cuts from the federal government.

Although many of us are spending a lot of time reading and studying what rights and protections are being taken away, it is also important to know the protections that remain. For example, the landmark Bostock v. Clayton County (2020) decision held that employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

At the Out & Equal Summit, I had the honor of attending several talks by Kenji Yoshino, a professor of constitutional law at NYU Law and a leading scholar in anti-discrimination and civil rights law. His perspective—from both a legal and practical standpoint—on how our movement must move forward (from his new book How Equality Wins, scheduled for publication in February 2026) gave me concrete tools to engage those “in the middle” who don’t have visceral deep-rooted hate, but lack information or understanding. It is not enough to defend rights; we must retain intelligent dialogue and carry the language and tools to change hearts and minds.

Here in the Bay Area, we are fortunate to have many LGBTQ+ organizations, including those I previously mentioned and many more. Yet I have come to realize that, although there are overlapping causes, members, and supporters, we still do not collaborate enough. I utterly reject the far-right ideology that is poisoning parts of our society, but I must acknowledge one thing: they are organized, aligned, and consistent. They built a playbook (Project 2025) and are executing it like a well-coached football game plan.

To move beyond this moment and regain momentum in the fight for equality, we must match that level of coordination. For our community, that includes recognizing the vital role LGBTQ+ and allied businesses play in driving the Bay Area economy. Our business owners create jobs, foster inclusive workplaces, and generate innovation that strengthens every sector—from technology to hospitality to finance. Economic empowerment is not separate from equality; it is one of its most effective tools.

The GGBA has spent 50 years helping LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs build successful, sustainable companies that uplift our community. The chamber’s mission is not only to connect members but also to ensure our collective economic influence is felt in city halls, boardrooms, and marketplaces across our region. Our organizations may have different missions and constituencies, but finding intersection points and working together is essential. The GGBA welcomes the opportunity to partner and collaborate, and this will remain a personal focus for me as I lead the organization into 2026.

In the weeks ahead I urge each of our member organizations, every board member, and every ally to reach out. Share resources, amplify one another’s events and programs, co-host panels, and collaborate across sectors in business, nonprofit, and government. Speak with one voice when we can, and act in a coordinated fashion when it matters. Our community’s future—and the economic vitality of the Bay Area—depends on this.

Together we will not simply hold ground. Together we will advance.

With Prideful Hope,

Aaron Boot-Haury

GGBA Message from Leadership

Published on October 23, 2025