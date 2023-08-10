Sunday’s a Drag Returns

PHOTOS BY ANDY BERRY

The audience for the sold-out opening Sunday’s a Drag brunch at Club Fugazi—relaunching the 15-year tradition formerly at Harry Denton’s Starlight Room—applauded with vigor during their standing ovation for the brunch’s show on Sunday, August 6.











Following a hiatus due to location closures during the onset of COVID-19, legendary drag artist and San Francisco Bay Times columnist Donna Sachet and producer Patrick Rylee relaunched the event with the first of four performances this month.



Joining Sachet were drag stars Khmera Rouge, Holotta Tymes, and Mini Minerva, each of whom brought their signature personalities and performance styles to the stage. By all accounts, the standing-room-only crowd gave hearty approval to the renewed program, the brunch food service directed by noted restauranteur and chef Tony Gemignani and his team, and the décor of the classic venue that was for decades the home of Beach Blanket Babylon.

Pink Triangle project founder Patrick Carney and his husband Dr. Hossein Carney were among those in attendance. Patrick told the Bay Times: “Sunday is no longer a drag; it’s a delight! Donna Sachet and her ladies liven up each Sunday in August with a show stopping good time. It’s glamorous, it’s witty, it’s fun, it’s charming, plus it’s heartwarming and emotional. Hostess Donna Sachet deftly delivers a program with spectacular performances by all. This is drag at its best; an ‘only in San Francisco’ experience!”













Longtime community ally and activist Joanie Juster, who is also a Bay Times columnist, shared, “Donna’s passionate devotion to San Francisco is evident in every moment of the show. Her heart is so big; Sunday’s a Drag is just wonderful.”

The brunch series may be extended next year if there is sufficient interest for the performances scheduled this month. Tickets are available for the remaining three on August 13, 20, and 27 at: https://www.clubfugazisf.com/sundaysadrag

