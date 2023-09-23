Supporting Local Culinary Gems: SF Golden Gate Business Association Collaborates with Grubhub and NGLCC

In an age where supporting local businesses is paramount to the vitality of our communities, it’s inspiring to witness the collaborative efforts that uplift and strengthen them. The San Francisco Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA), in a remarkable partnership with Grubhub and the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), has taken a massive step in championing local culinary establishments by announcing substantial grants to 15 deserving venues.

The combined grant, totaling over $80,000, shines a spotlight on a wide range of eateries, each of which plays an essential role in the local culinary scene and represents the diverse spirit of San Francisco and its neighboring towns.

Grantee Highlights

Davis: Red 88 Noodle Bar – With an array of sumptuous dishes, Red 88 Noodle Bar in Davis is a testament to the flavors of East Asia. Their eclectic menu boasts of hearty broths and zesty noodles that bring the heart of Asian street food to the local community.

Healdsburg: Noble Folk Inc – This Healdsburg gem redefines desserts with its creative ice creams and pies. Their commitment to local ingredients and artistic presentation make them an indispensable part of the culinary map.

Oakland: Fluid Cooperative Café – Celebrating the spirit of unity and community, Fluid Cooperative Café is not just an eatery, but a meeting place where conversations brew along with the finest coffee.

Oakland: Super Juiced – A refreshing oasis in the heart of Oakland, Super Juiced offers organic, revitalizing juices that mirror the fresh vibrancy of the town itself.

Oakland: Understory Oakland – This is a unique and vibrant community space, nestled in the heart of the city, where local artists and entrepreneurs come together to showcase their talents and creativity.

Oakland: Wooden Table Baking Co – A beloved bakery specializing in artisanal bread and pastries, Wooden Table Baking Co welcomes all with the inviting aroma of freshly baked goods that fill the air.

San Francisco: The Academy SF – More than just a destination for inspired drinks, The Academy SF is an institution. Combining gastronomy with an educational twist, they offer a feast for both the mind and palate.

San Francisco: BIRBA – BIRBA brings sophistication and grace to the plate, crafting experiences that go beyond just flavors.

San Francisco: El Rio – Representing the lively spirit of San Francisco, El Rio is not just about food but the culture, music, and communal celebrations.

San Francisco: Fable – With its farm-to-table approach, Fable has crafted a narrative where each dish tells a story, rooted in sustainability and authenticity.

San Francisco: Grubstake Diner – A timeless classic, Grubstake Diner offers nostalgic flavors that transport diners to the golden eras of San Franciscan dining.

San Francisco: Hot Cookie – Beyond the delightful bites, Hot Cookie stands as a beacon of inclusivity and diversity, much like the city it resides in.

San Francisco: Manny’s – Manny’s isn’t just a culinary hotspot but a space for conversations, community building, and change.

San Francisco: Park Café Group – This is a renowned hospitality company celebrated for its diverse portfolio of eateries, offering culinary experiences ranging from casual cafés to upscale dining establishments.

San Francisco: Vico Cavone – Vico Cavone is a charming Italian restaurant nestled in the heart of the city, and is known for its rustic ambiance and delectable pasta dishes.

In bestowing these grants, the collaborative effort between GGBA, Grubhub, and NGLCC not only offers financial support to these businesses but also acknowledges their invaluable contribution to the community. It’s a heartening reminder of the role local establishments play in shaping the socio-cultural fabric of a place.

San Francisco and its neighboring towns have always been at the forefront of embracing diversity, and the culinary scene is a direct reflection of this. Each grantee, with its unique flavors, ambiance, and story, contributes to this rich tapestry.

In the end, this initiative isn’t just about food but about celebrating the essence of community. In times where businesses, especially local ones, are facing challenges, initiatives like these infuse hope and solidarity.

Let’s take a moment to applaud the GGBA, Grubhub, and NGLCC for their visionary collaboration and also raise a toast to the 15 culinary establishments that make our lives a tad bit tastier. Here’s to more flavors, more stories, and an ever-thriving local culinary scene.

Tony Archuleta-Perkins is the founder and owner of Ide8 Real Estate & Eclat Group He has worked in finance for 25 years, ten of those years specifically as a fractional CFO. He has two master’s degrees: an MBA and a Master of Science in Real Estate. In addition to his educational and professional pedigree, Archuleta-Perkins has a passion for advocacy for the LGBTQ+ Community and their allies. He proudly volunteers and serves on two boards here in San Francisco: President of the Golden Gate Business Association and Treasurer of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, SF Chapter. He and his husband enjoy international traveling and scuba diving.

