Supporting Safe Parking and Helping Solve Homelessness

By Rebecca Kaplan, Oakland City Councilmember At-Large–

Homelessness is a multifaceted crisis that requires short-term and long-term solutions. To tackle this issue, the City of Oakland and its community must implement new measures and enhance existing programs.

As winter drew near, Oakland and its faith-based community leaders acted promptly and in unison to renew and expand the funding for The Interfaith Council of Alameda County’s (ICAC) Safe Parking Program. This initiative enabled Oakland and ICAC to provide safe parking areas for individuals and families experiencing homelessness by utilizing vacant lot space at various places of worship. Finding a safe and legal place to park can be arduous for these individuals and families, forcing them to resort to public places like city parks. The Safe Parking program offers a secure environment for people living in their cars while keeping our parks and sidewalks accessible.

ICAC has partnered with the Westside Missionary Baptist Church to run a safe car park program for the past five years. Many other congregations and nonprofit organizations have also participated in this program. The funding for the safe parking program has been made possible through ICAC’s tireless fundraising efforts and the city’s use of Measure Q funds. The Measure Q funds are explicitly allocated for park maintenance, litter reduction, and homelessness intervention programs, utilizing taxpayer dollars.

The Oakland City Council successfully adopted the Safe Parking resolution introduced by me, Council President Nikki Bas, and Councilmember Carroll Fife. The resolution secured up to $450,000 from the Q fund to expand the Safe Parking Program operations into three sites to continue supporting vulnerable Oakland residents living in their cars. The three sites will offer onsite critical programming designed to help individuals and families break free of homelessness. Additionally, operation sites will offer amenities such as showers, restrooms, and onsite security officers. Furthermore, some sites will provide mechanical assistance to vehicles.

A recent audit by Oakland city auditors revealed that the city had not spent all the Measure Q funds, resulting in an accumulated fund balance of nearly $22 million as of June 30, 2023. In the future, the city must continue to support the community-led programs identified for adequate funding. The Safe Parking program is a priority, given the increased number of people living in their cars. The legislation introduced by my office includes a six-month performance evaluation to ensure that ICAC meets the agreed services and safety metrics.

By increasing accountability metrics, the city can assure Oakland taxpayers that their dollars are being applied diligently and with the utmost concern for the collective well-being of residents. Additionally, $3,366,400 has been set aside for park maintenance, $1,578,000 for homeless services, and $263,000 for water quality and litter reduction as part of the adopted resolution. The Council will allocate these funds during our upcoming budget cycle.

By enabling faith-based congregations to use their property to help those living in their cars and spreading awareness of the Safe Parking Program to vulnerable residents, Oakland can improve the quality of life for program participants and the surrounding communities.

Councilmember At-Large and Council President Rebecca Kaplan, who is the Vice Mayor of Oakland, was elected in 2008 to serve as Oakland’s citywide Councilmember; she was re-elected in 2016 and 2020. She also serves on the Alameda County Transportation Commission (ACTC). Follow Councilmember Kaplan on Twitter @Kaplan4Oakland (https://tinyurl.com/2dtjmazc) and Facebook (https://tinyurl.com/2p9dd5ta).

Published on January 11, 2024