Supporting the Gay Community Through Your Investments

By Brandon Miller, CFP–

Now that we’ve fully recovered from Pride month, it’s time to talk about how we can make a difference year-round. It’s also a good time to evaluate if your investments reflect your values. How so?

Environmental, Social, and Governance or ESG investing measures the ethical impact of companies so you can decide whether to invest in them. More and more investors want to have companies they care about in the mix. Also known as “socially responsible investing,” ESG allows you to have a say.

Brio was founded by gays, for gays and we have gaily been helping folks since 1999. As a gay business owner, it is important to me to serve the community but also give back. It’s also important to put our money where our mouth is. That’s why we, always at the forefront of LGBTQ+ rights, are proudly launching BRIO PRIDE, one of the first gay-centered portfolio strategies.

Would you like to invest your money in companies that do the right things by the LBGTQ+ community—and redirect your money away from companies with products, policies, and practices that may harm them? Us too! And now you can.

Introducing BRIO PRIDE portfolio! Our newest investment strategy allows you to put your money where your heart is. Squarely centered on LGBTQ+ values, BRIO PRIDE allows you to invest in positive change in both retirement and non-retirement accounts.

Okay, so what does this really mean? The investments in BRIO PRIDE all exhibit or focus on:

socially responsible choices;

commitment to positive change;

and capital D diversity.

You’ve certainly heard us trumpet about the importance of a diversified portfolio. The impact of a custom portfolio with diversity itself at the forefront was the next natural step. BRIO PRIDE supports our community, and not just in June. Sounds like a win-win to us!

It’s not just for friends of Dorothy, though; allies can show their support and throw their money towards investments that help fight the erosion of equality. Investing in BRIO PRIDE will let you go gaily on your way knowing your money is helping to make a difference.

Want to learn more? Reach out and let’s wave that rainbow flag together! Loud, proud, and ahead of the pack, the Brio way.

Published on July 27, 2023