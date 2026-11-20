Suzanne Ford of SF Pride Elected Co-President of International Organization InterPride

Suzanne Ford, the Executive Director of San Francisco Pride, attended the InterPride 2026 General Meeting and World Conference from October 28–November 1 in Phuket, Thailand. She was elected to serve as the international organization’s Co-President.

San Francisco Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford has been elected Co-President of InterPride, the international association that connects Pride organizers around the world. She will serve alongside fellow Co-Presidents Koko Tiamsai and Rick Andre, succeeding outgoing Co-President Rahul Upadhyay. Following her campaign leading up to InterPride’s General Meeting and World Conference in Phuket, Thailand, member organizations voted for candidates across numerous leadership roles.

Ford joins a newly elected group of international leaders. Mikey Kroeger will return as Treasurer for a second term, and Cristal Robinson will step in as Vice President of Accessibility. Andrea Covarrubias and Gregory Rodrigues Roque De Souza will share the work of worldwide advocacy as InterPride’s two new Vice Presidents of Global Outreach. Member Prides turned out in record numbers to elect this board, reflecting a deep commitment to the movement’s collective future.

For San Francisco Pride and the broader Bay Area community, the election marks a significant milestone. Ford has often shared that she moved to San Francisco knowing she would find her community here, and she has spent years helping others do the same. After serving on the San Francisco Pride board as treasurer and vice president, she became the first transgender person to lead the organization as executive director—work she is now bringing to a global stage.

Ford approaches the InterPride role as an act of service, recognizing that Pride in Phuket looks vastly different from Pride in the Castro. In regions where simply showing up requires immense courage and carries heightened risk, InterPride exists to ensure local organizers never face those challenges alone.

“I’m deeply honored that Pride organizers from around the world have trusted me with this,” Ford said. “I see it as a role in service, and I plan to spend it listening and standing alongside the Prides who need us most.”

Alongside her international duties, Ford will continue to lead San Francisco Pride as executive director as the organization prepares for its 2027 event cycle and advances her long-term vision for the city, including a bid to host WorldPride 2032.

https://www.interpride.org/ Transgender Awareness Month

Published on November 19, 2026