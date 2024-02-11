Swashbuckling Splendor: Michael Smuin’s Zorro! Ballet

Zorro!

Photo by Chris Hardy

In contemporary ballet, where athleticism meets storytelling, few productions stand out as boldly as Michael Smuin’s Zorro! This captivating story ballet introduces audiences to the fantastical world of a beleaguered movie theater usher who longs to emulate the swashbuckling masked California folk hero. Fortunately for Bay Area audiences, Zorro! will return to the stage for the first time since 2006 in Smuin Contemporary Ballet’s upcoming program, Celebrating Michael Smuin, performing one week only (February 29–March 3, 2024) at the Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA. On the bill with Zorro! will be Michael Smuin’s beloved Sinatra tribute Fly Me to the Moon, revived for its 20th anniversary.

Fly Me to the Moon

Photo by Chris Hardy

Celebrating Michael Smuin both commemorates the company’s 30th anniversary and honors its dynamic late founder. A consummate ballet choreographer, as well as a Tony Award-winning Broadway dancemaker, Smuin was equally renowned for his incandescent, heartbreaking ballets, his magnetic storytelling, and his bold, athletic, audience-pleasing choreography that expanded the boundaries of traditional ballet.

For its 30th anniversary, Smuin Contemporary Ballet celebrates Michael for his innovative approach to ballet, blending traditional technique with contemporary flair. With a career spanning decades and filled with accolades, he possessed a rare talent for crafting visually stunning narratives through movement.

Fly Me to the Moon

Photo by Keith Sutter

A brilliant showcase of his inimitable pizzazz, Zorro! emerged from Smuin’s imagination in 2003. Central to its success is its masterful choreography, which incorporates thrilling fight choreography by fencing master Richard Lane. Enhancing the drama of Zorro! is a captivating original score by Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award-winning composer Charles Fox. With its evocative melodies and driving rhythms, the music serves as a powerful backdrop to the ballet’s electrifying choreography and delightful narrative. (And when was the last time you saw dashing men in tights crossing swords on stage—not to mention equally irascible women joining in the melee?) This charmer was declared “Delicious. Irrepressible. Broadway meets ballet in the greatest terms,” by the San Francisco Chronicle, and a “sword fighting, whip cracking spectacular” by Talkin’ Broadway.

Zorro!

Photo by Tom Hauck

Paired with Zorro! is Smuin’s joyful tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes, Fly Me to the Moon. Performed against a twinkling backdrop of glowing stars, the ballet brings to life an array of warm and witty Sinatra favorites including “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” the funny and charming “I Won’t Dance,” the brash and brassy “That’s Life,” and many more, culminating in a full chorus, high kicking “New York, New York” finale.

Zorro!

Photo by Tom Hauck

Smuin Contemporary Ballet’s Celebrating Michael Smuin will perform February 29–March 3, 2024, at the Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA (700 Howard Street, San Francisco). Tickets are available by calling 415-912-1899 or at https://www.smuinballet.org/

Published on February 8, 2024