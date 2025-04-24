Symmetry in the Storm

By Dina Novarr–

In the relentless political maelstrom that is happening right now, a small sanctuary on Florida Street (pausing for the irony) in San Francisco’s Mission Creek District, In-Symmetry Spa, offers a different kind of resistance: the radical act of balance. It is owned and operated by New Orleans native Candace Combs. The spa isn’t just another wellness establishment—it’s a much-needed refuge and beacon of healing and care through the ancient art of equilibrium during these turbulent times.

“The concept of ‘symmetry’ is about balance,” explains Combs, who abandoned a six-figure tech career in 2000 to pursue bodywork. She has created a business model that feels like the antithesis of our fractured Republic, and her spa is about investing in people and her community through deep body work, facials, and relationships that engender lasting results.

Candace Combs

As a lesbian growing up in a loud Sicilian family with evangelical parents, Candace learned early in her life that finding balance and value within is essential, as is a strong support system. From being kicked out of school as a troubled teen to a successful businesswoman, Candace revealed “my path has been anything but straightforward, and throughout my journey, I had so many people tell me what I wanted to do was impossible but my passion, my trust in myself, and willingness to fight for what I believe in is my secret to my success.”

As we are inundated with divisive and overwhelming news, growing divides as a nation, and countless other stressors, In-Symmetry Spa’s philosophy—finding balance between energies—is more than a wellness practice; it is a survival strategy and the key to moving forward. Candace explains that “each day, I validate people’s experiences, and teach them to listen to their bodies, and trust themselves. I find tension in their bodies and work with it rather than against it. We have to take care of ourselves so that we can continue to stay engaged, work for a better future, and thrive another day.”

It’s healthy to recognize when it’s time to disconnect, reset, and approach our collective challenges with refreshed minds and spirits. For some, this may be through professional spa experiences like In-Symmetry Spa or home-based rituals. My way of restoring balance is writing articles like this one. As we navigate 2025, perhaps the most radical act is taking the time to turn inward, find balance, and emerge more centered and connected—mocktail in hand. As Candace reminded me, “swinging between rage and numbing out is not resistance or self-care; it is not sustainable. Investing in your health and sobriety becomes an act of rebellion and an act of peace.”

We spoke for several hours these past two months and collaborated to bring you this mocktail, Scorched Earth, featuring the vital elements of a good sip: Earth, Smoke, Herbs, Pop:

Scorched Earth

Ingredients:

10 sage leaves

1 cup of water

3 tablespoons of brown sugar

Pinch of salt

2 oz of the Charred Sage Tea

4 ounces of Lyre’s American Malt

Fresh lemon squeeze and leave it in the drink

Dried pineapple and Amarena cherries for garnish

Preparation:

Char just the edges of 10 sage leaves and then boil them in 1 cup of water with 3 tablespoons of brown sugar and a pinch of salt until it reduces by one-third. Strain. Use 1 ounce of the Charred Sage Tea, 2 ounces of Lyres American Malt, and a squeeze of fresh lemon. Garnish with dried pineapple and Amarena cherries. Pour over crushed ice.

“In New Orleans, we understand that devastation isn’t the end of the story,” she says, referencing her hometown’s hurricane history, which seemingly parallels our political climate. “You rebuild by finding what remains balanced and working outward from there.”

In a nation where the extreme edges draw all the attention, In-Symmetry Spa offers a radical reminder: the most sustainable position in turbulent times might just be the centered one—feet planted firmly, weight evenly distributed, ready to absorb the next inevitable shock without toppling over. As we step into spring, let’s enjoy a sober sip to refresh ourselves from the daily drunk barrage.

San Francisco-based Dina Novarr enjoys sharing her passion for fine wines, spirits, non-alcoholic craft beverages, and more with others.

Cocktails with Dina by Dina Novarr

Published on April 24, 2025