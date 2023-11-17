Take Me Home with You 11.16.23

Allow us to introduce you to Conway, the charismatic 1-year-old Australian cattle dog whose zest for life is utterly contagious! His sleek white and black coat not only adds to his charm but also makes him stand out in a crowd.

With a sprinkle of love, a dash of patience, and a pinch of guidance, Conway is sure to steal your heart and become your loyal lifetime companion.

If you’re ready to embark on this adventure, adopt Conway today and start crafting unforgettable memories together. Please note, he thrives best in a home with experienced dog aficionados!

Conway is presented to San Francisco Bay Times readers by Dr. Jennifer Scarlett, the SF SPCA’s CEO. To meet Conway in person, visit the SF SPCA Mission Campus @ 201 Alabama Street. Visitors are welcome from 11 am–6 pm (Wednesday–Sunday) and 1 pm–6 pm on Tuesdays. The SF SPCA is closed on Mondays.

For more information: https://www.sfspca.org/adoptions/

Published on November 16, 2023