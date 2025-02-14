Take Me Home with You: 2.13.25

Find Your Heart in San Francisco: SF SPCA Waives Adoption Fees Through the Month of February

San Francisco animal lovers have a special opportunity this month. Adoption fees for animals five months and older are waived, thanks to the generosity of local donors. The SF SPCA is making it easier than ever to bring home a new furry family member, and one special pup is hoping to find her forever home.

Meet Joy, a 1.5-year-old Doberman Pinscher mix with a heart as big as the city itself. Recently transferred from Stockton, Joy is still adjusting to her new surroundings and learning to trust people. She can be a bit nervous with handling and unfamiliar faces, but with patience and kindness, her sweet, playful personality shines through. Once comfortable, Joy eagerly seeks affection, playtime, and plenty of tail-wagging fun.

She’s looking for an adopter who can help build her confidence through positive reinforcement and encouragement. If you’re ready to add a little extra love and energy to your life, Joy might be the perfect match.

Come meet Joy and other adoptable pets at the SF SPCA Mission Campus, open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm, and Tuesday, 1 to 6 pm.

https://www.sfspca.org/adoptions/

Take Me Home With You!

Published on February 13, 2025