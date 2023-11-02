Take Me Home with You: Puzzle

Meet Puzzle, our one-year-old Australian cattle dog, boasting a “country heart in a city setting.” She’s a small-town pup navigating the urban jungle, pondering fire hydrants and skyscrapers. Puzzle seeks a home led by experienced dog lovers, as she’s accustomed to rural manners and desires to be the sole queen of the household. Picture her as the missing puzzle piece in your life—a touch elusive, a bit wiggly, but the ideal fit once in place. Pay us a visit to greet this special dog. Puzzle has been with us for several months, and if you think she could be your one and only, consider a week-long foster trial to ensure it’s the perfect match before adopting her. Come meet Puzzle today!

Puzzle is presented to San Francisco Bay Times readers by Dr. Jennifer Scarlett, the SF SPCA’s CEO. To meet Puzzle in person, visit the SF SPCA Mission Campus @ 201 Alabama Street. Visitors are welcome from 11 am–6 pm (Wednesday–Sunday) and 1 pm–6 pm on Tuesdays. The SF SPCA is closed on Mondays.

For more information: https://www.sfspca.org/adoptions/

