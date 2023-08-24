Take Me Home with You: Uma

“My name is Uma! I am a seven-year-old, playful, female shepherd, who loves outdoor adventures. I respond well to basic commands like ‘sit,’ ‘look,’ and ‘touch,’ so I am sure to be an excellent walking partner. I have made significant progress in my behavior while in the care of the San Francisco SPCA. Volunteer Dina even praised me by saying, ‘Uma had a great time walking and hanging out. Such a sweet girl!’ If you think we might be a match, come say hello!”

For the entire month of August, the SF SPCA is offering free adoptions for adult pets (+5 months) like Uma! Come visit the SPCA’s Adoption Center to meet your new family member.

Another bonus! Visit the SF SPCA’s Community Event on August 26 and receive a special gift with your adoption.

Uma is presented to San Francisco Bay Times readers by Dr. Jennifer Scarlett, the SF SPCA’s CEO. Our thanks also go to Paradise Osorio for helping to get the word out about lovable pets like Uma.

To meet Uma in person, visit the SF SPCA Mission Campus @ 201 Alabama Street. It is open for appointments from 10 am–6 pm (Monday–Wednesday, Friday–Sunday) and 1 pm–6 pm on Thursdays.

For more information: https://www.sfspca.org/adoptions/

Take Me Home With You

Published on August 24, 2023