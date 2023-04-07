Taking It to the Streets

By Joanie Juster–

The anti-trans and anti-drag hysteria that is being whipped up around the country in the name of “protecting” children has reached a fever pitch, and the San Francisco Bay Area drag and trans communities are saying “Enough!” On April 8 they are hitting the streets for a rally and march to stand up and speak out against the hate, and are calling on everyone in the community to join them. Drag Up! Fight Back! will bring together drag performers and transgender, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming people, as well as allies of all kinds. It is a call to action for everyone to stand up and speak out against the hatred, fear, and disinformation that is being spread by extremists, and to unite in fighting against such harmful and cruel legislation.

The culture wars are in full swing, with the far right fanning the flames of hatred, fear, misinformation, and homophobia. The ACLU is currently tracking over 430 anti-LGBTQ+ bills, fueled by extreme right-wing politicians, media, churches, parents, and more. These bills target everything from what can be said and taught in schools, to which books can be read, to banning drag performances, and banning gender-affirmative care for trans youth. Even bathroom bills, the popular form of witch hunts from a few years ago, are coming back. The cumulative effect is dangerous, as it affects the safety and livelihoods, the physical and mental health, and the basic rights of all LGBTQ+ people. And students everywhere are getting caught in the middle of these battles as books disappear from library shelves, and teachers are being forced to choose between teaching whitewashed, sanitized curricula or leave the profession.

“These fascist laws are an attempt to silence, criminalize, and eradicate our community,” said Sister Roma, one of the event organizers. “Drag Up! Fight Back! is a call to action for everyone who believes that drag is not a crime and knows that queer and trans rights are human rights. Drag is encouraged, but not required. We’re going to show them how San Francisco responds to hate—with love and joy!”

Organizers of the event include well-known activists and performers including Juanita MORE!, Alex U. Inn, Sister Roma, D’arcy Drollinger, Honey Mahogany, Juicy Liu, Kochina Rude, Per’ Sia, Santana Tapia, and Sister Shalita Corndog. Support and endorsements from organizations and community groups, both local and national, have been pouring in, as activists across the country are taking a stand and speaking out together.

Drag Up! Fight Back! will begin with a rally at San Francisco City Hall at 11 am on Saturday, April 8, followed by a march through the streets of San Francisco to Union Square. There, in the center of the shopping and tourist district, there will be drag performances, readings by members of Drag Story Hour, and surprise guests.

This is a moment in history when we all need to speak out and take to the streets, whether in boots, sneakers, or stilettos. Show up, bring your friends, show your support. For the most up-to-date info: https://tinyurl.com/DUFB48

Taking It to the Streets: More Actions

Drag Up! Fight Back! is at the forefront of a wave of actions across the country, as the community pushes back against the hate. On Sunday, April 9, the Los Angeles LGBT Center is holding a similar event, Drag March LA. On the national front, the Emmy-winning producers of Ru Paul’s Drag Race and co-founders of World of Wonder, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, have been fighting against the flood of anti-drag bills by partnering with the ACLU to set up the Drag Defense Fund, to support the ACLU’s fight for LGBTQ+ rights. The campaign has been getting major coverage, and fundraisers are being held across the country to support it.

Mark May 7 on your calendar, as a coalition of LGBTQ+ media groups and companies announced that they are teaming up to fight back against harmful political and media narratives about drag performers and trans people. The Drag Isn’t Dangerous campaign aims to raise awareness and funds for LGBTQ+ causes and organizations that support drag and trans performers, especially in areas that are under attack. The campaign will kick off with a social media and digital awareness campaign, including a website that offers resources and information on how to support local drag performers and LGBTQ causes.

The centerpiece of their campaign will be a one-night-only telethon event on May 7. Drag Isn’t Dangerous will be hosted by a long roster of drag performers and celebrities and will feature a mix of live and pre-taped performances, appearances, and testimonials from drag performers, LGBTQ+ entertainers, and straight celebrity allies. All net proceeds from the event will be divided among approved charities that support LGBTQ causes and drag performers in need, especially in states where they face discrimination and bans. None of the performers or organizers are taking fees for their work on the campaign. https://tinyurl.com/DID2023

Happy Anniversary, Sundance Saloon!

In happier news, a beloved local institution is celebrating a landmark anniversary. On Sunday, April 16, Sundance Saloon will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with a big party featuring dance performances from 5–10:30 pm, with dance lessons from 5:30–7:15 pm. The celebration will take place at 550 Barneveld Avenue in San Francisco, where Sundance Saloon offers country-western dancing for the LGBTQ+ community and friends every Sunday and Thursday.

There’s a reason why Sundance Saloon has been so popular for 25 years: while it is well-known as a great place to dance, and to learn about country-western dancing, its heart and its mission are so much more. It was created in the late 1990s by a corps of volunteers who shared a passion for preserving country-western dancing in the Bay Area, and although its focus is primarily the LGBTQ+ community, it has always provided a friendly home for everyone, and a welcome alternative to the usual bar and club scene. Ingu Yun, one of the founders, describes the scene enthusiastically. “Everyone is welcome! You’ll find men, women, and nonbinary folks all dancing with each other. A 25-year-old will think nothing of dancing with a 75-year-old. No one cares what you do, or how much you make, or even how well you dance. Everyone mixes and mingles effortlessly with everyone else. Look around, and everyone is smiling. There is no more joyous place to be in San Francisco on a Sunday or Thursday night.”

It was created as an educational all-volunteer 501(c)(3) organization, and the welcoming atmosphere was baked into its mission. Not only does Sundance provide dance instruction, performances, and public dance events, but it also serves the community by bringing country-western dance to major community events like San Francisco Pride and the Castro Street Fair. Sundance also encourages volunteerism and philanthropy, raising over $460,000 for other local nonprofit organizations since they opened on April 12, 1998, in a long-gone nightclub on King Street. They moved to their current location at 550 Barneveld Avenue in 2001, and have taught partner dancing (two-step, waltz, and swing) and line dancing there ever since. Their other major project is Sundance Stompede, a huge annual four-day country-western dance extravaganza. People come from all over the world to attend the lively four-day event.

When COVID-19 shut down most in-person gatherings, Sundance Saloon survived by switching to a program of weekly live-streamed line dance lessons every Sunday, and outdoor in-person line dance events every Thursday and Sunday, providing much-needed exercise and companionship during a challenging time. They reopened for indoor dancing in August 2021.

In these hard and fearful times, it is refreshing to celebrate the sheer joy and fun that Sundance Saloon has been bringing to the community for the past 25 years. As they say on their website, “For 25 years it has been a place where folks who never thought they could dance have learned that they can. It has been a place where folks of all types and persuasions instantly feel welcome—and a place that has fostered a community that now reaches globally.” That is something worth celebrating, plus cake, and free admission! More info: https://tinyurl.com/Sundance25

Be Prepared: Safety Classes Coming Up

Unfortunately, violence is a part of our society. From random muggings to armed aggressors, learning what to do in a violent situation may save your life, or the lives of others. Two useful classes are coming up this month to help you gain practical skills, presented by Community Patrol Service in cooperation with Castro Community on Patrol, a program of SF Safety Awareness for Everyone.

Active Shooter Basic Training Class: Thursday, April 20, 7 pm–9 pm; Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Ellard Hall, 100 Diamond Street, SF

This classroom lecture-formatted introduction helps you plan and prepare for the possibility of an active shooter or terrorist incident. The training will introduce safety concepts and recommend simple steps for you, your loved ones, and the overall community to consider should you find yourself in this worst of situations. It is designed for individual community members and is suitable for anyone. Registration required: https://tinyurl.com/ASClass420

Free Community Self-Defense Class for Beginners: Saturday, April 29, 1 pm–4 pm: The Academy SF, East Wing Meeting Space, 2264 Market Street, SF

This popular class is a very low-impact presentation of some very basic, but extremely useful and valuable self-defense concepts taught by martial arts Grand Master, Ken Craig. This presentation always draws packed classes and rave reviews. The class focuses on teaching a thought-process of graduated risk assessment and threat response and is suitable for anyone 18 years or older. There will be periods of standing and moving, as well as working with other people as part of the practical class exercises. Necessary accommodations can be made for special needs, if arranged well before the class date. Registration required: https://tinyurl.com/CSDFB429

That’s it for this week, folks. I hope to see you all in the streets on April 8.

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

