Tanya Saracino of Execution Over Theory

Photos courtesy of Tanya Saracino

Founded in Silicon Valley, Execution Over Theory revolutionizes operations for growing small to medium sized businesses through digital transformation, process automation, implementing program management practices, and more. Its Founder and Technical Consultant, Tanya Saracino, has an impressive track record of scaling companies and driving their operational efficiency to enhance revenue and productivity.

GGBA: Tell us more about Execution Over Theory.

Tanya Saracino: Execution Over Theory (EOT) is a boutique consultancy focused on helping organizations of all sizes build scalable, efficient operations.

EOT helps companies run optimally by aligning teams with organizational goals, building bespoke infrastructures, optimizing the product/service lifecycles, automating processes, and integrating internal systems for real-time collaboration.

We specialize in:

• Digital Transformation: Architecting customized platforms, selecting new and/or optimizing applications by departmental use case, and automating departmental and cross-functional workflows.

• Project and Portfolio Management: Ensuring properly scoped and executed projects through standardized workflows, streamlined reporting, improved resource management, and reduced OPEX (operating expenditure).

• Organizational Alignment and Operational Excellence: Developing, refining, and tracking organizational OKRs (objectives and key results) and KPIs (key performance indicators), surfacing real-time key metrics for team, projects and programs, enabling clear Executive and Board reporting.

Our mission is to create foundations that allow companies to scale by designing systems, processes, and strategies that last.

Key values we live by:

Integrity & Transparency: Building trust through clear communication and data-driven decisions.

Sustainability: Ensuring the systems and solutions we build endure while reducing OPEX and increasing profit.

Empowerment: Enabling clients and their teams to grow and own their transformations.

Diversity & Belonging: Celebrating authenticity and supporting underrepresented voices, particularly in leadership.

GGBA: Who are some of your role models, and especially those who helped influence your business?

Tanya Saracino: I’ve been extremely fortunate to meet exceptional women throughout my career who became mentors—executives who were pioneers in tech, higher education, and advertising. I am so grateful for their love and guidance throughout the years. Each saw something in me and nurtured my growth by offering an ear or advice as I navigated my journey as a manager, an executive, entrepreneur and a woman.

These women reached back and offered their hand to ensure that the progress they fought for was both maintained and expanded. They share wisdom, support, networks—sprinkled with spirituality that’s helped me become a better leader by balancing business and nurturing spirit at the same time. I hope to be that same mentor one day for the next generation of female leaders. We need more women to take their rightful place as managers, executives, and entrepreneurs.

GGBA: Do you go to the GGBA monthly Make Contact networking events? Have they benefited you and your business, and would you recommend them to others?

Tanya Saracino: Let me start by saying that showing up matters. One of the best ways to do that is by coming to a Make Contact event (or any event that resonates with you). Personally, I never attend expecting to land new business. I arrive curious and eager to meet fellow LGBTQ+ professionals who are navigating the business world in all capacities. I go to connect with people, and, if I’m lucky, make a new friend.

That said, the networking at these events has absolutely paid off. I’ve gained new clients directly, and often get introduced to others in their networks who need my help. You get what you put in, so show up, raise your hand, get involved, and keep coming back. I raised my hand and now I’m a new Board Member of GGBA. It’s worth it.

At a time when our fundamental human rights are under constant attack, when women and trans persons are being targeted, we must come together. Community is where our strength lies, and the more people that show up, the stronger we as a community become. I hope to see you at an event soon!

GGBA: What other advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?

Tanya Saracino: I would say that starting your own business is not for the faint of heart but it’s worth it. You’ll have to get out of your comfort zone sometimes, learn to ask for help, and weather unique challenges. There will be ebbs and flows—some months with little or no income, and some months you’ll make more than you ever have. The freedom you gain is unmatched. There’s a confidence that comes with realizing you can make it on your own, without relying on a corporation.

Here’s the reality: 80% of start-ups with successful products fail to achieve full scale-up and two-thirds never deliver a positive return to investors. While many founders have brilliant ideas, profitability requires operational efficiency, a less “sexy” but critical skillset. So, be sure you have money in the bank and don’t forget to focus on back-end operations early. Many companies chase revenue, but remember: profit is where you make money, and your operations are where that profit margin lies.

GGBA: Is there anything else that you would like to share?

Tanya Saracino: Please, please, please get involved! As the first LGBTQ+ business organization in the United States, the GGBA is a piece of living history and it’s up to us to ensure it continues into the future.

As a new Board Member, I’m thrilled to announce that we’re expanding into the East Bay! I’m especially excited because it’s closer to home, and I can’t wait to see you at the next Make Contact event!

GGBA Member Spotlight

Published on October 23, 2025