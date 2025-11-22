Thank You, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi





John Cunningham

The National AIDS Memorial celebrates Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi—a true friend, ally, and champion to all those touched by HIV/AIDS. Our appreciation for her decades-long support of both the National AIDS Memorial Grove & the AIDS Memorial Quilt cannot be overstated. Were it not for her visionary leadership and perseverance, there would likely not be a National AIDS Memorial.

Long before it was politically safe to do so—when others chose to look the other way—then Representative Nancy Pelosi gave voice to the voiceless, demanded funding for care and research, and brought the strength of her leadership to a cause that demanded both heart and conviction.

From the earliest days of AIDS, when fear and stigma prevented others in power from confronting this deadly new disease, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi stood firmly with our community—demanding action. She has never stopped, and her care of the AIDS community has left an indelible mark on both our nation’s consciousness and on the AIDS memorials that bear witness to the devastation she fought against.

As she retires from Congress, we express our profound gratitude to Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi for her decades of unwavering commitment to the HIV/AIDS community—for her humanity. Her legacy is one of compassion, love, justice, and fierce determination to ending HIV/AIDS while honoring every life touched by it. She will always be our friend, hero, and greatest champion!

It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to work alongside Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi—to be inspired by her love of community, her strength, and steadfast commitment to her values. To my friend and champion, I thank you.

John Cunningham is the Chief Executive Officer of the National AIDS Memorial.



Iowayna Peña

As San Francisco’s Representative in Congress for over three decades, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi has been a longtime friend and unwavering advocate for LGBTQ equality, bringing her district’s progressive values to the national stage at a time when it wasn’t popular.

Her leadership in sponsoring landmark legislation, including the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell and passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, have left an indelible mark on the LGBTQ community.

But what’s really special to me is the way she personally has shown up and supported my leadership journey. While I was leading the Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club and beyond, she has always offered herself as a resource.

Iowayna Peña is the Director of Workforce Development for the City and County of San Francisco. She is also the Former Co-Chair of the Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club.

