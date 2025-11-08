The 2025 Legends Awards

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, just a day after she announced that she would be retiring following 39 years in Congress, presented the 2025 Legends Award to NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt visionary and LGBTQ+ activist Cleve Jones. 2024 Legends Award recipient and San Francisco Bay Times columnist Donna Sachet, seen in the video, was the emcee of the event, which took place at the Swedish American Hall in San Francisco on November 7, 2025.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi presents the 2025 Legends Award to Cleve Jones at the Swedish American Hall on November 7, 2025. Credit: San Francisco Bay Times

The Architect Award was presented by the Co-Publishers of the San Francisco Bay Times, Dr. Betty Sullivan and Jennifer Viegas, to Rikki’s Founders and Owners Sara Yergovich and Danielle Thoe.

Sara Yergovich and Danielle Thoe of Rikki’s. Credit Patrick Carney

Joshua Smith presented The Diane Jones Solidarity Award to SF Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford.

SF Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford. Credit: Patrick Carney

Juania MORE! presented The Exemplar Award to Alex U. Inn.

Juanita MORE! Credit: Patrick Carney

Alex U. Inn. Credit: Patrick Carney

Nate Bourg (left), Alex U. Inn, and Paul Miller. Credit: Patrick Carney

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. Credit: Patrick Carney

Cleve Jones. Credit: Patrick Carney

Performers at the event included the San Francisco Pride Band led by Artistic Director Mike Wong, singers Verne Smith and Courtney Merrell, pianist/accompanist Russell Deason, and the Queer Chorus of San Francisco.

San Francisco Pride Band. Credit: Patrick Carney

Verne Smith. Credit: Patrick Carney

Courtney Merrell. Credit: Patrick Carney

Many other LGBTQ+ leaders attended the event, including Supervisors Matt Dorsey and Rafael Mandelman, who is also President of the SF Board of Supervisors. Members of the Imperial Court were additionally in the audience, including Afrika America.

Africa America. Credit: Patrick Carney



Cleve Jones with Pink Triangle project founder Patrick Carney, who took most of the images on this page and who attended the event with his husband, Dr. Hossein Sepas Carney. Credit: Dr. Hossein Sepas Carney

Legends Awards 2025 recipients with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Emcee Donna Sachet. Credit: Patrick Carney

A reception at The Academy SF, which presents this annual awards event, followed. Academy owners Nate Bourg and Paul Miller created The Legends Awards program that each year recognizes leaders in the Bay Area LGBTQ+ community. Jones was a founding contributor to the San Francisco Bay Times, which helped sponsor the event.