The Academy SF Event Hall Naming Ceremony and Mural Unveiling

Photos by Rink and Sister Roma



Nate Bourg and Paul Miller, Co-Founders/Owners of The Academy SF, welcomed guests on May 2, 2024, for a special ceremony and reception revealing the name of the venue’s event hall. The evening also marked the reveal of a new mural installation by J. Manuel Carmona featuring hundreds of names of individuals noted for their contributions to the Bay Area LGBTQ+ community.

Among those included and present for the ceremony were Bebe Sweetbrier, Carolyn Wysinger, Donna Sachet, Dr. Nasser Mohamed, ,Jesse Woodward, Mercedez Munro, Michelle Jester, Patrick Carney, Rafael Mandelman, Ryan Patrick Welsh, Sister Roma, Suzanne Ford, Terrill Grimes, Tom Temprano, Breonna McCree, Dr. Dee Spencer, J. Manuel Carmona, Serge Gay Jr, Peter Berlin, and West Walker. San Francisco Bay Times Co-Publishers/Co-Editors Dr. Betty Sullivan and Jennifer Viegas were also among those recognized.



The names will be refreshed periodically with more likely to be added in future, giving an opportunity for greater celebration and community involvement.

Now to be known as “Legends Hall,” the space has, since its opening, become a popular location for many event formats, including music performances, benefits, workshops and seminars, formal meetings, private occasions, and more.



“It was an incredible night, recognizing all the amazing people who are actively making San Francisco’s LGBT unity more alive, inclusive, and inspiring,” said Miller, “We named it Legends Hall to acknowledge that San Francisco has always been and continues to be a place that is an example to the LGBT community everywhere.”

Miller additionally announced that the recipient of The Academy’s Legends Award for 2024 will be legendary drag queen, philanthropist, and San Francisco Bay Times columnist Donna Sachet.

https://www.academy-sf.com/

Published on May 9, 2024